Cigrand addresses MHS on Afghan deployment

Charlie Cigrand, a 2005 graduate of Monticello High School, spoke to the 9-12 graders on Nov. 10 in honor of Veterans Day (Nov. 11).

He shared images with the students, showing what life was like in Afghanistan, as well as told stories about his time during his deployment.

Cigrand served in the Army from 2005-09, and was deployed to Afghanistan from 2006-07. He remained near the Korengal Valley, one of the most dangerous places in Afghanistan due its terrain and proximity to Pakistan, giving the Taliban easy border access.