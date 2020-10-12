Citizens State Bank celebrates 30 years in Monticello

In 1990, Citizens State Bank fulfilled its dream of opening an office in Monticello.

Its new location in Monticello, on W. First St., gave Citizens three locations at the time, joining the offices in Hopkinton and Ryan. It also expanded the city’s bank options back then from one (Monticello State Bank) to two.

“For a number of years, we have contemplated moving the bank charter to Monticello,” Audrey Savage (then Kumley) was quoted as saying in a Dec. 5, 1990 issue of the Monticello Express. “We felt that Monticello had a need for a second bank, and we wanted to be that bank.”

The Monticello office created a unique way to celebrate its 30th anniversary, making donations to local charities and service organizations. The donations total $3,000, or $100 for each year the bank has been in Monticello.

Employees at Citizens were given the opportunity to suggest a donation recipient, and were later given a list of those suggestions. They used a point system to vote on the ones they most wanted to see benefit.

“We didn’t feel like we should have a customer appreciation day, due to COVID,” said Savage, who is president, CEO and board chair for Citizens. “So what we’re doing is a community appreciation by giving back to the community that way.”

The donations fit right into the Citizens State Bank tradition of being a community bank.

“I think we’re very involved in helping the community. We look at our relationship with our customers as a partnership,” Savage said.

She added that the bank prides itself on several other qualities.

“I think we’re friendly,” she said. “I really am a believer in communication and integrity, and I think the staff shows that. Decisions are made locally. We work as a team. And, privacy and confidentiality are crucial.”

Citizens State Bank was originally chartered in Hopkinton in 1931, and opened its doors for business in April 1932. In 1941, Citizens opened an office in Ryan. Both have since constructed and moved into new offices in those cities.

They were the only two Citizens locations until the opening of the Monticello office in 1990.

At that time, the three locations had a total of $29 million in assets. Today, those three offices total about $320 million. Overall, with locations since added in Manchester, Winthrop, Strawberry Point and New Vienna, Citizens State Bank has more than $440 million in assets.

Since opening the Monticello office on Nov. 19, 1990, the bank has added a trust department (1994) and an investment center (2000). The office started with 11 employees, and now it has 32.

There have been several other products and services added over the years, including free checking, online banking, mobile banking, debit cards, various types of loans, and more.

Savage said she has high hopes for continued success in the years to come.

“The community has been good to us,” she said. “I believe in community banking, where you know your customers.”