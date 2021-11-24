City amends parking restrictions, library board ordinances

The second reading of the City of Monticello’s Parking Regulations Ordinance was approved by the city council at their Nov. 15 meeting.

Police Chief Britt Smith pointed out one correction since the first reading was approved. Parking is restricted on the north side of E. South Street from Cedar Street to Main Street. (The first publication of the ordinance in the Nov. 10 Express stated the south side.)

Additional parking restrictions will include:

• S. Gill Street on the east side from First Street to Bradview Court

• N. Maple Street on the west side from Third Street 100 feet to the south

• S. Elm Street on the east side from First Street to Grand Street

The council also waived the first two readings, and approved the city code of ordinances pertaining to the Monticello Library Board of Trustees.

On Nov. 2, the voters of Monticello approved a public measure on the ballot allowing for up to two members of the library board to reside outside of city limits. Currently there are seven members on the library board. Prior to the vote, only one member was allowed to reside outside of city limits.

Council member Dave Goedken commented that if the voters approved, the council should, too.

In other city business:

• Mayor Brian Wolken recommended that up to three council members join city staff in a make-shift compensation committee to discuss city employee wages prior to budget time.

“Some department head descriptions have also changed,” noted Wolken. “We need to spend some time reviewing and making recommendations for compensation.”

These recommendations could be factored into the departmental budgets, and would take effect July 1, 2022.

• City Administrator Russ Farnum informed the council that the Planning and Zoning Committee will be discussing at five different plats of land during their Nov. 23 meeting. Those would come before the council for approval on Dec. 6.

• Farnum said the city is looking at funding solutions for the Sixth Street Ditch Project, possibly tied to funding for the wastewater treatment facility.

“We could use the interest on the revolving loan fund and reinvest in the ditch,” he explained.

• Speaking of the wastewater plant project, the CDBG (Community Development Block Grant) the city applied for was not considered this time around for the sewer plant. Farnum said the next go-around is after the first of the year.

“There was a back-log of similar projects,” he said. “But there are still other funding programs available through CDBG. All is not lost; we can still move forward.”

• Police Chief Britt Smith said his department is actively working on a property nuisance behind Darrell’s restaurant.

“He (the owner of the refuse) has a number of fines on file,” he said, between the city and the county. “But that’s never a great motivator.”

Now, the city is going after the owner of the property to issue the citations.

“We hope to regain some control before winter,” Smith offered.

• The council approved the FY20-21 annual financial report.

• The council approved the first reading of an ordinance related to utility deposits.

The current deposit amount was increased from $50 to $150.