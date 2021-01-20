City announces new administrator hire

The City of Monticello officially announced the hiring of a new city administrator.

The announcement was made during the Jan. 18 Monticello City Council meeting, following two full days (Jan. 15-16) of community tours and in-person job interviews with three promising candidates.

Ross Farnum, who is currently the community development director in Algonquin, Ill., will start his new position on March 1 in Monticello. Farnum has held that job since 2008.

The council also approved a salary and employment agreement with Farnum. His starting base salary is $95,000. Mayor Brian Wolken noted that the council initially came at Farnum with a counter figure, but they ultimately agreed to his request.

“This is well within our salary range,” commented Council member Dave Goedken of the proposal.

Following the announcement, the council thanked Farnum for his interest via Zoom.

“I’m very flattered you selected me and excited to get to work,” he said.

However, in his current position, Farnum noted he does have several projects he needs to wrap up before he can start in Monticello.

Council member Tom Yeoman thanked Pat Callahan, Callahan Municipal Consultants, for his work and dedication with the candidate search process.

“I’m pleased with the way Pat handled this,” praised Yeoman. “It went very well; it was an organized and efficient process.”

“We got the best of the initial 23 candidates,” said Wolken.

On a separate item of business, the council set a public hearing for Monday, March 1, at 6 p.m. concerning a preliminary development agreement with BR3 Development, LLC on a commercial development/retail facility near the intersection of N. Main Street and E. First Street. Also at the hearing, the council will consider amending the city’s Urban Renewal Plan.

The commercial development project is proposed at the intersection following the demolition of the former Energy building, as well as the residential property to the north. The facility is projected to be 27,500 square feet, at an estimated cost of $6 million. The agreement includes tax rebates and TIF grants over a period of 15 years in a total amount not to exceed $835,050.

The developer has also agreed to a minimum property assessment of $1.25 million during the duration of the agreement. The developer will also donate 10 to 12 acres of unused ground to the city/Parks and Rec Department for further disc golf course/Willow Trail development.

The expansion of the Urban Renewal Area would also include La Hacienda property, owned by Arnulfo and Karen Arriaga.

Goedken commented that the development agreement changed from what the council initially reviewed in November. He said the TIF grants paid to the developer will essentially come from property taxpayers who will be in direct competition with this proposed commercial project.

“It doesn’t sit well with me,” Goedken said.

However, he had a change of heart once he realized the city would be seeing a sizable commercial building providing income and sales tax in the community.

“We are getting rid of a derelict (rundown) building,” surmised Goedken. “And we’re getting something back on the tax scale.” Goedken said this project will also bring people and jobs into the community.

City Attorney Doug Herman said the reason for the changes in the development agreement stem from two reasons: One, the demolition costs of the old Energy building are higher than expected; two, the developer has agreed to give more land to the city.

Herman told the council the terms of the agreement could always change following the public hearing. He said the agreement is similar to those from other communities the developer entered into for comparable commercial projects. The only difference, though, is that the developer took possession of existing buildings that required renovations. They didn’t have to demolish existing property, such is the case in Monticello.