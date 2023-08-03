City approves $2 million GO Bond

Looking at tackling a few major city projects this year, the Monticello City Council approved a GO Bond agreement as part of their work toward finalizing the FY 2024 city budget.

During the March 6 council meeting, a public hearing was held on the proposal to enter into a General Obligation (GO) Corporate Purpose Loan Agreement and providing for the levy of taxes.

The bond would be in the amount of $2 million, not exceeding $2.5 million. The funds would go toward three major projects:

• Sixth Street Ditch

• Repainting the south water tower

• Repairing Chestnut Street between Second and Third streets

The overall impact upon the property tax rate from issuing this bond will increase the city’s debt levy from 2.36 percent to 2.63 percent.

No comment was made during the public hearing. No written comments were received via City Hall.

With the council’s approval of the agreement, Council member Brenda Hanken was opposed.

City Administrator Russ Farnum highlighted the proposed projects during his report.

“Work is continuing on the Sixth Street Ditch project,” he shared, via the city engineer. “They (Snyder & Associates) are completing the survey now of new topography to start the engineering.”

In order to repaint the water tower, the city will need to obtain a permit through the FAA because the tower is within the airport’s flight pattern.

When it comes to the paint scheme and logo, Farnum said that will have to be addressed as the project nears.

“We’ll look into our paint options and whether we want to upgrade the logo,” he said.

While not associated with the GO Bond, Farnum also offered an update on another major city project: the wastewater treatment facility. He said he gets questions all the time wanting to know when that project will go out to bid.

“We received the DNR permit as of 5:15 p.m. this evening,” he informed the council. “That’s another box checked on that project. The USDA has to approve the plans before we can go to bid. We have to have all of our permits obtained (before bidding can take place). To my knowledge, the DNR permit is the last permit we need to obtain. We need to have all of our ducks in a row with the USDA.”

Farnum acknowledged that the city previously targeted going out for bid in January 2023, but there have been many moving pieces to the wastewater project that have led to some challenges.

In other city business:

• The council approved Police Chief Britt Smith’s promotion of Officer Brian Tate to Sgt. Tate. (Read more about Sgt. Tate’s history with the Monticello Police Department in Next week’s Express.)

• The council held a closed session to discuss strategy with counsel in matters involving litigation pursuant to Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(c).

• The council set a public hearing for Monday, April 3, at 6 p.m. on the city’s FY 2024 budget.

“If you’re ready to approve the budget that evening, you can,” offered Farnum. “If you’re not comfortable, you don’t have to.”

With the passage of SF 181, cities and counties now have until April 30, not March 30, to approve their budgets for the next fiscal year. This new law is the state’s property tax rollback on residential property. Farnum said the rollback adds another $57,000 onto the $18,000 in the city’s revenue reduction.

City Clerk Sally Hinrichsen explained that before SF 181 went into effect, the city’s assessed value was short $2 million. Post-SF 181, the assessed value is short $6 million.

This results in a reduction in taxable valuation in the residential, commercial, industrial, and railroad property.

• Farnum shared that the AWOS (automated weather observing system) at the Monticello airport was hit by lightning during the overnight storm on Monday, causing the system to go down. The system was insured and the airport is exploring getting it fixed.