City approves annexation of Jellystone Park

The city is about to get a little bigger.

During the March 7 Monticello City Council meeting, the council and city staff heard from Attorney Nick Strittmatter and Julie Renkert regarding the voluntary annexation of Jellystone Park (Campgrounds).

Strittmatter represents Monticello Recreational LLC and Four Points RV Resorts of IA LLC. Renkert is the manager of the park.

The parties have petitioned the City of Monticello for voluntary annexation into city limits. The property also includes adjacent parcels located at 201 E. 11th St. and 205 E. 11th St.

The main reason for annexation is to have access to city sewer and water, as well as additional services. The property is currently served by private wells and several septic tanks and leach fields.

“Jellystone Park wishes to expand. To do so, it’s necessary to annex into the city to utilize city utilities,” explained Strittmatter. “They plan to expand greatly the present footprint of the park.”

Renkert added, “To keep expanding, a lot has to happen. It’ll help the city out and bring everyone in.”

With the annexation, this would add over $500,000 to the city’s assessed value.

Engineering is in the early stages regarding service connections. It was explained that “due to the shallow sanitary sewer at the north end of 11th Street, it is likely that the campground would have to build its own lift station.” The cost of such would not be on the city to fund.

On Feb. 22, the Monticello Planning and Zoning Board reviewed the petition and recommended the council approve the voluntary annexation, noting the city should not foot the bill for a possible lift station.

Mayor Dave Goedken asked if Jellystone considered or looked at connecting to the sewer line that runs through the in-field of the track at the fairgrounds. Both Renkert and Strittmatter said they had not explored that option.

“The DNR is regulating their septic tanks,” noted Goedken of Jellystone. “They can’t put enough in to satisfy them.”

The council approved the annexation.

In other city business:

• The council approved a second change order related to the Seventh Street Utility Improvement Project in the amount of $53,932.50. However, the work will be performed on a water main in the area of E. Oak Street/Highway 38 and Locust Street.

The water mains in that area are badly deteriorating. The 4-inch main needs to be upgraded to an 8-inch main, and extended to reconnect with another 8-inch main just west of Kitty Creek.

The contractor, Pirc-Tobin, will already be in Monticello working on the Seventh Street project, already mobilized. The water main on Oak Street needs to be replaced prior to the DOT’s Highway 38 repaving project.

City Administrator Russ Farnum said the road on Oak Street is already torn up for such a project. After the DOT project is complete, the city will finish the water main connection, via the bidding process, outside of the right-of-way toward the tractor repair business.

“This is an emergency repair,” Farnum said of the Oak Street main.

This change order will be covered by funds from Water Capital Improvements, remaining N. Sycamore Street bond money, and remaining TIF funds.

• In August 2021, the council authorized applying for funding through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (derecho funds) for two back-up generators for the Monticello Fire Department and the city’s west well.

“Due to the current production environment, the costs have accelerated substantially,” noted Farnum.

Initially, the council approved matching funds for the purchase of the two generators at $8,325 each. The cost of the generators has increased from $55,000 to $67,000-plus. That means the city match is now over $10,000 each. Farnum asked the council to approve a not-to-exceed match of $11,000 “to fend off further price jumps.”

He explained that part of that match will also be the city’s in-kind work to pour the two cement slabs for the generators to sit on.

“That’ll cut our actual cash match as much as possible,” he said.

The council approved the increase to the match.