City approves farmland lease

During the March 18 Monticello City Council meeting, the council approved a lease agreement between the City of Monticello and Justin Buck.

The city previously acquired 60 acres of farmland from the Rowland Trust (Fraser Farm) for future airport and trail expansion. The trail portion encompasses 6.4 acres. The remaining ground falls under the lease for agricultural purposes.

The Airport Board leases the ground at $340 an acre.

The overall acreage, taking out the trail, floodway, etc. comes to a net of 50 acres. The annual rent collected would be $17,000.

This is a two-year lease. Due to the fact the lease agreement is less than three years, a public hearing on the matter was not required.

Council member Dave Goedken asked if Buck would allow access to the proposed trail ground. City Administrator Russ Farnum said Buck has offered to work with the city on assisting with trail improvements.

In other city business:

• The council approved reporting all city employees’ wages for calendar year ending Dec. 31, 2023.

• The council acknowledged the hiring of a seasonal employee at the Monticello Public Library for 25 hours a week at $12 an hour.

The employee would work from mid-May through mid-August, assisting the library during the busiest time of the year.

• The council approved a license agreement with Theisen’s Inc. in regards to the use of city right of way along S. Maple Street.

The space will be used for pallet storage and lawn and garden sales. The use of the right of way would not interfere with neighboring homes and businesses.

• The council approved the second reading of an ordinance, amending the code by adding language pertaining to street grades.