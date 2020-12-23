City approves investment in JCED childcare study

After 10 years or so, the topic as to whether Monticello/Jones County needs a childcare center has come up again.

Jones County Economic Development (JCED) has been working on its strategic plan, and Director Derek Lumsden spoke with the council about on one of the projects JCED is taking on.

“In the last couple of years, childcare comes up a lot with my business visits,” said Lumsden. “Is there enough childcare?”

Throughout JCED’s strategic planning, childcare ranked high on the list.

Lumsden reached out to various economic development partners throughout the state, and sought proposals from two different companies to help put together a countywide feasibility study. Lumsden said the study would not only encompass the county, but the Monticello and Anamosa school districts, as well as the Midland School District.

The study is expected to cost $12,400, working with Levi Architecture out of Cedar Falls. JCED has been able to secure $7,500, and Lumsden is asking both the cities of Monticello and Anamosa to kick in $2,500 to assist in the cost of the study. Lumsden added he has plans to approach the Jones County Supervisors with the same financial request after the new year when the new supervisors take office.

Lumsden said a feasibility study would provide current data rather than statewide data that tends to be a year or two behind.

“The best option would be to market this study for a daycare, if it’s needed,” he said. “What are the numbers? Are there spots open? What age groups are needed?”

Those conducting the study would personally be in the area visiting with parents, schools, businesses, etc. to gather needed information. Lumsden said one of the biggest questions needing an answer is what hours of operation are needed for childcare?

“We want to put the big picture together,” he said.

Council member Dave Goedken reminded everyone that the last time this topic came up, the city and school district clashed with businesses and in-home providers.

“People running in-home private businesses were going to be competing with a government-subsidized entity,” recalled Goedken.

Lumsden said there is no plan in place regarding a childcare center right now. The only project in the works is a feasibility study. He said the study could prove there’s no need for the childcare center. Mayor Brian Wolken disagreed.

“When my wife and I knew we were expecting four years ago, we called a daycare provider and requested a spot,” shared Wolken. He said parents of infants almost need to plan eight to nine months ahead to request an opening.

“There’s definitely a need,” continued Wolken. “People like to have options for daycare.”

Council member Brenda Hanken agreed that the study is needed.

“I think it’s a wonderful thing,” she said. “It’ll help fill a need for the community.”

“We can’t make a recommendation without hard numbers,” Lumsden said of the purpose of the study.

The council urged JCED to reach out to the county for funding, noting that childcare is a countywide issue, not just a Monticello or Anamosa issue.

“It’d be nice if we didn’t carry the load,” commented Goedken of funding the study.

Lumsden said he hopes the study would be completed within the next 12 weeks/three months, and the county or cities or private individuals could act on it at that time, if needed.

“If we don’t do anything with the report, then we’ve wasted money,” noted Goedken.

The council approved a not-to-exceed contribution of $2,500 toward the study.

In other city business:

• The council set a public hearing for Monday, Jan. 4, at 6 p.m. for the re-zoning of property at 122 N. Main St., the house to the north of the former Energy building. The property is currently zoned R-1 Single Family Residential. It needs to be re-zoned C-1 General Commercial.