City approves Theisen’s site plan

Theisen’s Home•Farm•Auto is one step closer to building a new, larger store in Monticello. The store will be built on the site of the former middle school.

During the Sept. 5 Monticello City Council meeting, the council approved the site plan for the new facility, following an emergency Planning and Zoning meeting prior to that evening’s council meeting.

Plans call for a single-story 35,604 square-foot retail store with limestone on the front façade and grey architectural steel on the other three sides of the building.

The front of the store will face S. Main Street, with parking off Main Street, and entrances on Washington and Grand streets. Theisen’s is proposing to have 94 parking spots with one-way aisles. For now, there are no parking lot light fixtures featured in the site plan. Semi access will be located behind the building, and will be enclosed and screened from neighboring residential properties.

There will be a large grassy area on the west side of the store.

The existing large trees along Maple Street are proposed to be preserved, including one large tree along Main.

The overall project will provide about 70 percent site coverage of the existing ground, with 30 percent proposed as greenspace.

City Administrator Russ Farnum said P&Z recommended approval of the site with four conditions:

1. The addition of four trees on Maple Street, while preserving the existing mature trees.

2. That the steel siding does not distract from the physical characteristic of the building.

3. Any light fixtures in the parking lot feature zero-cut-off lenses so as not to impact neighboring properties.

4. That the overall layout provide adequate buffering and screening.

“It’ll be a very nice-looking building,” remarked Farnum.

“It’s been a good working relationship with Russ, the city, and Planning and Zoning,” commented Chris Theisen, CEO of Theisen’s. “We’ve had good back-and-forth discussions. We appreciate everyone’s cooperation throughout this whole process to get things finalized.”

Theisen said they plan to close on the sale of the property yet this month.

“You did an excellent job with the design to fit within the landscape,” praised Mayor Dave Goedken. “I think everyone will be happy when it’s done.”