City approves timeline for new sewer plant project

“This is a big, exciting step; it’s the first step to going to bid on the sewer plant facility.”

During the May 1 Monticello City Council meeting, City Administrator Russ Farnum shared the news regarding “a big step” toward building a new waste water treatment plant in Monticello.

The council approved setting a public hearing on the proposed facility plans, specifications, form of contract, and estimate of cost.

This step is three-years in the making.

Nick Eisenbacher with Snyder & Associates, the city engineer, was present to offer a project timeline and answer any of the council’s questions.

The timeline includes:

• May 2 – posting notice to bidders

• May 10 – publish notice of a public hearing in the Monticello Express

• May 15 – hold a public hearing during the council meeting on the facility plans, specs, form of contract, and estimate of cost

• May 18 – pre-bid meeting onsite at the sewer plant

• June 1 – opening of bids at 10 a.m. (this is done virtually)

• Following June 1 – send bid tab, engineer’s recommendation, and attorney’s recommendation to USDA for formal review

• June 5 – update city council on bid results

• June 19 – council to consider action on bids for waste water facility and award contract (pending USDA approval)

• July – approval of contract, performance, and payment bonds

Mayor Dave Goedken asked when the physical project might start.

Eisenbacher said it typically takes the USDA two to four weeks to review bids.

“Late-June or early-July, the city council could take action,” offered Eisenbacher on awarding a bid. “As soon as the contracts are signed, early-to-late-July, we’ll have the go-ahead to start the drawings. Within a couple of months after that, you could see some work being done.”

This project includes furnishing all labor, materials, and equipment necessary for construction and installation of the following: submersible pumps in the raw influent lift station, screening wash and compactor, replacing grit classifier equipment, cast-in place tanks for an activated sludge treatment system, various in-tank equipment for the active sludge treatment system, non-contact ultraviolet disinfection system, precast effluent reuse lift station and submersible pumps, precast effluent pump station and submersible pumps, precast manholes, new precast controls building, rotary sludge dewatering press, precast building and storage area for sludge handling, non-potable water storage tank, non-potable water booster pump station, water main extension, non-potable water main, force main, gravity sewer main, aeration blowers, demolition of existing tanks and buildings, sludge removal, site work, paving, electrical, mechanical, plumbing, and other miscellaneous items associated with the project.

In other city business:

• The council approved the third and final reading to re-zone property at 200 W. 11th St. from C-1 General Business to M-1 Industrial.

• The council approved the third and final readings of four city ordinances, amending portions of the City Code that are impacted by the passing of the special election that was held on March 7. This passage changes the form of city government in Monticello.

• The council approved a fireworks permit for Jellystone Park.

The campground scheduled several dates last year in which they set off fireworks throughout the summer and early fall. The following dates were approved for 2023: May 28, July 2, Sept. 23, Sept. 30, and Oct. 7.

• Parks and Rec Director Jacob Oswald said his department is entering their busy season. This Saturday, May 6, is the sixth annual Live Healthy Iowa Kids Track Championship at Dean Nelson Field, beginning at 10 a.m.

Oswald said they have 85 kids registered.

• Library Director Faith Brehm also shared about an event the library is hosting this Saturday, the 6th, at Willow Shelter: A pet parade.

On May 13, the library’s religions of the world series will feature Rev. Zuiko Redding from the Cedar Rapids Zen Center, speaking about Buddhism.