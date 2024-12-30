City awarded for N. Chestnut St. Reconstruction Project

The City of Monticello was presented with a plaque during the Dec. 16 city council meeting, acknowledging the success of the N. Chestnut Street Reconstruction Project.

Colton Ingels with Snyder & Associates, Inc., the city’s engineering firm, presented the award.

“The Iowa Ready Mixed Concrete Association (IRMCA) presented their 2024 Excellence in Concrete Awards Nov. 21 at the Iowa Better Concrete Conference in Ames,” shared Ingels. “Entries were judged based on architectural design, engineering and construction challenges, complexity of the project, uniqueness of the project workmanship, finished impression, and diverse applications of ready mixed concrete. This year’s recipient of the ‘Streets & Intersections Category’ was N. Chestnut Street. They also noted improved safety, improved comfortability, and providing ADA accommodations as reasons for selecting the project.”

Snyder & Associates served as the engineer of the project, which included removal of the brick street and updated city utility lines underneath the roadway.

BARD Materials, Dyersville, was the ready mixed concrete producer, with Eastern Iowa Excavating & Concrete, LLC out of Cascade serving as the concrete subcontractor.

“The is due to the whole team working together,” praised Ingels.

The description of the project offered: “N. Chestnut Street is a quiet street in the middle of Monticello. With its narrow, broken, and uneven brick pavers, the existing street posed a safety hazard. The reconstruction project enhanced the overall appearance of the street while keeping the neighborhood’s charm. The improved sidewalks are safer and more comfortable for pedestrians of all ages. Additionally, curb ramps were installed at intersections to comply with ADA standards, making the street more accessible for wheelchair users and strollers. The surface of this new concrete street, whole modest in size, represents a significant step forward in enhancing the city’s infrastructure. By investing in such thoughtful improvements, the city is taking important steps toward creating a more efficient, welcoming environment for residents and visitors alike.”

“It was a nice project,” complimented Council member Dave Goedken. “It came together quick. We’ve had some troubles with seeding (on past projects) and that couldn’t have been any better. They did do a nice job!”

“For one block and two intersections, it was a hell of a project,” commented City Administrator Russ Farnum.