City awarded two large grants

During the Reports portion of the Oct. 16 Monticello City Council meeting, City Administrator Russ Farnum shared some great news…

The city has been approved for two different grants!

The city will receive a $75,000 REAP grant to purchase land and expand Willow Trail along Highway 151. In the application, the city asked for $80,000.

The other grant is to help cover the cost to purchase a generator for the west city well. That grant is in the amount of $65,000.

Some other positive city news… City engineers at Snyder & Associates informed Farnum that they successfully received the permit from the Corps of Engineers to perform repair work on the Sixth Street Ditch.

Farnum also shared with the council that ECICOG is reaching out to communities regarding a rental housing inspection program they’re offering.

“They’re looking at interest in doing it,” Farnum said.

The inspection process is 100 percent run by and paid for by ECICOG.

“There are no cost provisions within the first two years,” Farnum said.

ECICOG will work to inspect rental housing properties within the community by those willing and able to take part. They will also set up a licensing and registration process.

“They’ll do all of the legwork,” added Farnum.

The council directed Farnum to seek more details on the program before jumping in.

In other city business:

• The council held a public hearing and approved an amendment to the city’s Urban Renewal Area to include Chestnut Street.

No comments were made.

• The council held a public hearing to re-zone 201 N. Main St. from R-1 Single Family to R-2 Two Family Residential.

Wes Koob purchased a dilapidated home at the address, which is at the corner of E. Second Street and N. Main. The structure has been torn down and he is proposing to construct a new duplex on the lot.

City Clerk Sally Hinrichsen shared that Dr. Richard Wolken, whose property is directly across the street, was “100 percent in favor of the re-zoning because it will do the neighborhood good.”

The council approved the amendment to the zoning ordinance.

• The council approved five plats of survey related to the Rowland Trust (Fraser Farm). Two of the plats were purchased by the city, one by the school district, and two plats by two adjacent property owners.

“The Fraser family was great to work with on this in a way to benefit the community to allow the city and school fair prices,” commented Farnum.

• The council approved the sixth pay request from Boomerang related to the Airport Taxiway Connector Project in the amount of $25,319.40.

One final pay request (the retainage) remains after a punch list of items is complete.

An additional item related to the punch list is to turn the agricultural entrance used by construction equipment back to how it was originally looked. However, Farnum said modern farm equipment cannot adequately use the field entrance.

For $7,280, Boomerang has offered to widen the entrance. This is not an FAA-eligible expense.

“This will keep (farm) equipment off the taxiway,” Farnum said.

The funds for this additional project will come from the airport budget.

• Jacob Oswald, Parks and Rec director, informed the council the Kegan Arduser, P&R superintendent, turned in his two-week resignation.

• Faith Brehm, library director, shared that the library had 80 people in attendance for the Fall Festival on Oct. 14.