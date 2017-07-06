City buys Hughes’ property for demolition

Two months following a closed session to discuss the purchase of property, the Monticello City Council approved the city’s purchase of the Al Hughes’ home at 224 N. Chestnut St.

During the June 5 council meeting, the purchase price of $10,000 was part of that approval.

“Negotiations (for the purchase price) started at less than $10,000,” offered City Administrator Doug Herman. “We negotiated quite a bit on this.”