

The City Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held on Shop Small Saturday, Nov. 30, at 4:30 p.m. The tree was donated by Josh and Kerri Chapman on Stone Bridge Road. Monticello Main Street coordinated the project.



Public Works employees and volunteers prepare the trunk of the tree for placement into the stand.







On Friday, Nov. 22, the official City of Monticello Christmas Tree was brought into town via Greg Kromminga, Kromminga Motors. Steve Koob, Koob Wrecker & Crane, assisted in hoisting the tree into place. The tree stands at the corner of First Street and Main Street. (Photos by Kim Brooks)