City Christmas trees donated in Arduser’s memory

The City of Monticello was gifted two Christmas trees this holiday season in honor of a lifetime resident and longtime business owner.

The family of Ron Arduser recently donated the trees from the tops of Ron’s Blue Spruce on their property. One tree sits inside the base of the fountain in the downtown pocket park. The other is displayed on top of the Renaissance Center.

“Ron just loved his trees,” his wife Peg said.

The trees on the Arduser home were planted in 1980, shortly after the family moved there.