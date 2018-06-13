City comes to agreement on milkweed situation

The City of Monticello’s fight with Mike Felton over the milkweed growing on his property on S. Chestnut Street appears to be over.

“I think it looks a lot nicer than last year,” comments Council member Johnny Russ of the condition of the property. “I don’t recommend removing any more habitat.”

Felton is growing milkweed to provide a local habitat for monarch butterflies. Last year, the city suggested an alternative location for the milkweed on city property, of which Felton was against.