City, county discuss Jellystone fireworks request

An agenda item concerning fireworks at the June 20 Monticello City Council meeting involved much discussion.

City Clerk Sally Hinrichsen informed the council that she was contacted by the county regarding a fireworks application from Four Points Resorts of IA, LLC (Jellystone Park) in Monticello.

Back in March, the city approved the annexation of Jellystone into city limits. That paperwork is still in the process of being processed through the Secretary of State’s office. It was noted that this process could take a few months before the annexation becomes official.

“They’re still within the county because we’re waiting for the state to finalize the annexation,” said Hinrichsen. “We’ll both approve the permits, depending on when they get annexed.”

Until then, both the city and county were notified of Jellystone’s request to shoot off display/large-scale pyrotechnic fireworks (which are a step above consumer-grade fireworks), of which they need permission to do so. There are several dates in which they plan to offer fireworks on site: July 3, July 16, Aug. 6, Sept. 24, Oct. 1, and Oct. 8.

Police Chief Britt Smith said the July 3 date is within the state code as a permitted date to shoot off fireworks. The other dates requested to require approval.

“A lot of people are upset that we allow fireworks,” voiced Mayor Dave Goedken. “I feel for those people. Do we want to approve this many events?”

“It’s only once a week,” Council member Tom Yeoman said of the occurances.

Smith offered that he would look into whether the county approved this many events for Jellystone last year, as the campground was still located in the county at that time.

“I’ll do research on the numbers from last year to compare to this year,” said Smith. “I know they had some last year, but I can’t tell you how many.”

The council only approved a fireworks permit for July 3, pending additional information.

The same topic came up for discussion and action during the June 21 Jones County Supervisor meeting.

“It’s tricky,” noted County Auditor Whitney Hein, “because they are being annexed into the city. it’s not finalized yet with the state. You could approve it, contingent on the annexation becoming official. And then the city (of Monticello) would have to approve the rest of the dates.

“Whichever jurisdiction would respond (to any concerns) is liable,” continued Hein. “We need to make sure we’re covered.”

Smith, who was present at the board of supervisor meeting, informed the supervisors that the council only approved the July 3 date.

“Is this number of events the norm?” he asked. “Or is this an increase from the previous year?”

“I don’t recall this many events in the past,” offered Hein.

“Has it been a problem for people in town?” asked Supervisor John Schlarmann of Jellystone’s fireworks in the past.

“Location is a determining factor for the city council,” Smith said, in addition to how long the fireworks display will last.

Jellystone’s fireworks permit application to the county noted that the display would last 15 minutes, until 10 p.m.

Supervisor Joe Oswald made a motion to just approve the July 3 event until more details are made available. The motion died due to lack of a second.

“It will probably be into September before the annexation is complete,” said Hein.

Schlarmann made a motion to approve the July 3, July 16, and Aug. 6 fireworks events. The motion was approved.

“At that point, they could come back if they’re not annexed yet and if there are no complaints,” Schlarmann said of his motion.