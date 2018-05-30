City debates fees, agreement for fiber in ROW

Published by admin on Wed, 05/30/2018 - 9:20am
In November 2017, Jerry Pasker of Monticello spoke with the Monticello City Council regarding his fiber high-speed Internet project.
At the time, Pasker informed the council that his fiber was being trenched in coordination with an Alliant Energy project in the city’s right-of-way. Now, Pasker and his business partner, Brock Schneiderman, are looking to expand the project throughout the city to offer an additional Internet service provider (ISP) option to residents.
