City debates fees, agreement for fiber in ROW

In November 2017, Jerry Pasker of Monticello spoke with the Monticello City Council regarding his fiber high-speed Internet project.

At the time, Pasker informed the council that his fiber was being trenched in coordination with an Alliant Energy project in the city’s right-of-way. Now, Pasker and his business partner, Brock Schneiderman, are looking to expand the project throughout the city to offer an additional Internet service provider (ISP) option to residents.