City elections held in Jones Co.

City Elections were held in Jones County on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Monticello races for mayor and three city council seats were all unopposed. (Bill Meyer, who was listed on the ballot opposing incumbent Johnny Russ for Ward 2 dropped out of the running due to medical reasons.)

Monticello averaged a 6.4 voter turnout. For Wards 1 and 2, there were 82 total voters on Election Day, with 1,321 registered voters in both wards. For Wards 3 and 4 there 81 total voters, with 1,233 registered voters in both wards.