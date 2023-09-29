City eliminates above-ground fiber markers

Following much discussion concerning the fiber companies working within the City of Monticello during the Sept. 5 city council meeting, further talks were had at the Sept. 19 council meeting.

Keith Brimeyer and Joe Billmyer, both with Comelec, were present at the meeting to answer any questions of the city.

There were two fiber-related items on the agenda: Fiber optic marker installation requirements and utility permits within the city streets and right of way.

During the previous council meeting, a representative from Cascade Communications, Plant Manager Ben McDermott, agreed that they could explore an alternative material and location to the orange fiber markers they were using throughout the city.

While no formal action was taken by the council at that time, during the recent meeting, they approved to not allow any above-ground fiber markers.

While the council previously took action on utility work within city streets, this did not cover sidewalks, aprons, grassy areas, etc.

The city code does not have a lot of requirements when it comes to utility permits. The bond for performing work within a city street is just $250. The city is allowing fiber contractors to cur a 2-foot-by-2-foot hole in the street. Repairing that with concrete costs more than $250.

Mayor Dave Goedken asked the representatives from Comelec if they needed the orange markers to locate lines or if they could utilize a service such as Iowa One Call (811).

“They are convenient in the winter time,” offered Brimeyer. “Otherwise, we have to use a shovel.”

Goedken apologized for his harsh comments during the previous council meeting.

“But one major issue is having two companies doing the same thing at the same time,” he expressed. “This whole thing has been a shock to everybody.”

He said the city needs to revamp its right of way/utility permit to streamline the process so that everyone is informed as to what’s being done.

Goedken said Cascade Communications has already been working to remove the orange markers.

“Through GPS or GIS, there are ways to find the (fiber) boxes underground,” suggested Council member Wayne Peach.

The council chose to schedule a work session on changes to the permit process rather than hash it all out before anyone had a chance to review the permit.

‘That way we can disgust the issues and outline it in a more constructive conversation,” City Administrator Russ Farnum suggested.

Peach said the $250 bond is also not enough to cover the work being performed.