City expands mowing contract with Monks

The mowing work performed by Steve and Lisa Monk (Steve Monk Construction & Lawn Care, Ltd.) for the City of Monticello is about to increase.

The Monks already mow several sites for the city. During the June 7 city council meeting, a quote of just an additional $85 was approved to add even more:

• The lot located at 516 N. Cedar St.

• Around fire hydrants along S. Main Street, and 190th Street from 1047 S. Main Street to the south water tower lane

• The lane by the south water tower and the rest area on Amber Road

The council felt the quote was quite generous.

“This is a bargain,” commented Council member Tom Yeoman.

Mayor Brian Wolken commented that the areas where the Monks use Round Up needs to be approved by Parks and Rec in advance.

“If you use significant amounts, it leads to erosion,” said Wolken.

He suggested if certain areas are too dangerous to mow, rather than use Round Up, they should be weed-whipping instead.

“We need an approved list of where they can use Round Up,” added Wolken.

Council member Scott Brighten asked if the council needed to renegotiate its contract with the Monks to talk about some of these particulars.

“There should be a list in the contract of where they can use Round Up,” clarified Wolken. “But all-in-all, they do a great job.”

With adding more property to the Monks’ mow services, Wolken suggested this might eliminate the need to purchase an additional mower.

In other city business:

• The council went into a closed session at the end of their meeting “to discuss the purchase of particular real estate where premature disclosure could be reasonably expected to increase the price the governmental body would have to pay for the property.”

• The council approved a USDA Loan Resolution, authorizing and providing for the incurrence of indebtedness for the purpose of providing a portion of the cost for the Sixth Street Ditch Project.

The city was approved for up to $743,000 through a USDA loan at 1.375 percent interest over 40 years.

City Administrator Russ Farnum said this doesn’t mean the city is obligated to use the funding.

• Police Chief Britt Smith gave an update on the Monticello Police Department’s traffic safety checkpoint they conducted on June 4 on S. Main Street.

The event took place from 8 to 10 p.m. They inspected 63 vehicles.

“Everyone was well behaved,” Smith said. “We gave out a lot of warnings for equipment violations. We also conducted a couple of field sobriety tests and the drivers were safe to drive.”

Smith said there was not a case during the checkpoint where they needed the new K9.

• Farnum and Economic Development Director Derek Lumsden provided an update on the Compadres building.

Rous Roofing was contracted to put a new roof on the First Street side of the building. For an additional $20,000, they would also remove the asbestos on the roof covering the Cedar Street side of the building.

The council approved the change to the contract, with Council member Tom Yeoman abstaining.

“We’re not spending additional money,” said Lumsden. “We’re shifting the money from one contractor to another.”