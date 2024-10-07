City expands MPD residency requirement

In an effort to widen the pool of candidates for a new Monticello Police officer, Police Chief Britt Smith is seeking to increase the city’s residency restriction for officers.

In 2015, Smith modified the MPD’s residency policy to allow officers to live outside of city limits, but within a 15-air-mile radius of the police department.

“This residency area still provided the ability for a reasonable response time to the city, but provided for more residency options for officers,” explained Smith. “Over the years, many agencies have continued to increase or drop residency requirements in an attempt to recruit and retain officers.”

Prior to 2015, all officers were required to reside within city limits to obtain and maintain employment.

“As it became tougher and tougher to entice new candidates to come to the department, we were forced to expand on that residency,” said Smith.

The MPD has been trying to recruit a decent pool of candidates as of late.

“In order to continue to recruit new applicants, the absence of a residency requirement is a motivating factor for some; however, as the employer, I am still of the belief that having some restrictions will continue to be a benefit for the department,” continued Smith.

During the July 1 Monticello City Council meeting, Smith asked the council for consideration to increase the MPD residency requirement to 35 air miles from the police station.

“We are, of course, experiencing further issues with recruitment and even retention of officers,” Smith informed the council, “and I think it’s time that we address that residency restriction. With (Highway) 151 and the ability to quickly access Monticello, the need for officers to be within a few moments of the city is not necessary. We have enough staff who are close by.

“We have not had significant experiences where we needed that instantaneous response,” he continued. “But yet we do need quality applicants. I do believe that us improving upon or expanding that radius will help us draw another group of candidates to our open positions.”

The council approved Smith’s request.

“It’ll at least open your window a little further for this second round being as the first round failed,” said Council member Dave Goedken.

Smith shared that he tentatively made the announcement to potential candidates that the council might be expanding the residency restriction. Already he’s received five applications with two and a half weeks remaining in which to accept applications.

“We are already sitting in a much better position,” he said. “And I do believe some of it is from the potential for this increased residency.”

In other city business:

• The council reappointed Jerry Hinrichs and acknowledged the appointment of Gary Paulson to the Fire Board.

• The council appointed Dave Haag to fill the vacancy term of Mark Spensley on the Fire Board.

• The council held a public hearing and approved the sale of city-owned property at 541 N. Chestnut St. to Jones County Economic Development for $10. (Council member Mary Phelan abstained due to her role on the JCED board.)

JCED received a $500,000 HUD grant from the state to build affordable housing.

The plans are to build a “Home for Iowa” house on the lot, which is built by inmate labor onsite at the Newton Correctional Facility.

“This is not subsidized housing like Section 8 vouchers, but it is targeted more toward entry-level and low-paid workers such as school teachers, hospitality staff, etc.,” explained JCED Director Derek Lumsden.

• The council set a public hearing for Aug. 5 at 6 p.m. for an amendment to the city’s Urban Renewal Plan to include Northridge 5th Addition, as well as a proposed development agreement between the city and Highland Corp.

The city is working with Highland Corp. to provide incentives for developing more property for housing. The property would offer lots for up to 12 single-family homes.

Within the agreement, the city is assisting Highland by providing $309,000 (plus or minus) from TIF reimbursements for the cost of installation of water, sewer, and storm water improvements on the property.

Phelan asked why there were two different figures presented to the council: $309,000 and $325,000. City Administrator Russ Farnum explained the higher figure takes into account additional fees and related-costs involved in this process.

• The council approved the purchase of a mini split unit for the Public Works building from White Hawk Plumbing & Heating in the amount of $6,473.20.

PW Director Nick Kahler said he budgeted for the purchase.

• The council and city staff will have a goal-setting work session following the regular council meeting on July 15.

There will also be a Sixth Street Ditch Project work session that evening as well.

• Parks and Rec Director Jacob Oswald informed the council that he applied for a $5,000 carbon renewal (tree) grant. If awarded, the 25 trees would be earmarked for the cemetery.

• Library Director Faith Brehm shared some data with the council regarding D-size libraries in Iowa, of which Monticello falls under. The data was recently released by the state and represents FY 2023.

“Our big numbers of course are our programs,” she said. “We are at 294 programs that year, which is above the average. Our attendance was 5,639, which is above the average of only 4,134. Our attendance has always been great here in Monticello.”