City forms committee to discuss tobacco/vape business permits

In August, Jennifer Husmann with ASAC and the Jones County Safe and Healthy Youth Coalition was present at a Monticello City Council meeting to express her concerns with a vape/tobacco business being granted a permit. The permit allows the business to sell products containing nicotine and tobacco, as well as sell cigarettes, tobacco, and vape products.

The business of concern is Puff N Stuff located inside Off His Rocker on E. First Street in downtown Monticello.

Husmann asked if the city might consider an ordinance pertaining to such businesses, especially considering their location to schools, churches, and other places children and families frequent.

During the Oct. 2 Monticello City Council meeting, City Administrator Russ Farnum informed the council that a committee to discuss the city's options has been formed and recently met. The committee includes Farnum, Husmann, Police Chief Britt Smith, City Clerk Sally Hinrichsen, Council member Wayne Peach, and Monticello school Superintendent Brian Jaeger.

"We looked at different ordinances concerning where such products could be sold," Farnum said.

The committee was also scheduled to meet again last week.

In other city business:

• The council approved the mayor's appointment of Fire Chief Joe Bayne to the Jones County E911 Service Board.

• The council approved the hiring of four on-call staff and drivers for the Monticello Ambulance Service at $8 an hour.

Farnum explained that this action was retroactive, as all four had already been hired by former ambulance director Britt Smith, and are working for the Service.

• The public is invited to attend a Parks and Recreation strategic planning session at The Innovation Lab on Tuesday, Oct. 17, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

"This is to help guide the future of Parks and Rec," commented Farnum.

• The council approved setting the date for the sale of General Obligation Corporate Purpose Bonds.

Traditionally, the city issues a series of bonds every three years or so, in an amount around $2 million. This helps to cover major infrastructure projects such as street reconstruction and other major expenses.

This current bond, Series 2023, is planned to pay for improvements to the Sixth Street Ditch, improvements to Chestnut Street between Second and Third streets, and the repainting of the south water tower.

The bond amount is expected to be $1,855,000, although the city can borrow up to $2.5 million.

• The council approved the FY 2023 Annual Urban Renewal Report.

The TIF balance as of July 1, 2022, was $327,100 (unrestricted). As of June 30, 2023, the balance was $435,503 (unrestricted).

• Prior to the start of the council meeting, city officials toured the new Monticello Airport Taxiway Connector Project.

During the meeting, they acknowledged the Certificate of Substantial Completion of the project.

The contractor on the project was Boomerang.

The city engineer did outline several punch list items still in the works associated with the taxiway project.

"It looks good," commented Mayor Dave Goedken.