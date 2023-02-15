City increases user fees related to Parks and Rec services

Fees associated with Monticello Parks and Recreation Department activities and use of facilities has not changed in the last four to five years.

During the Feb. 6 Monticello City Council meeting, an increase across the board was approved. That includes rental of the Berndes Center, inside and out; reoccurring events; wedding receptions; P&R activity and program fees; and fees associated with the Aquatic Center.

P&R Director Jacob Oswald said he looked at what other communities were doing before he proposed the increases to the Park Board.

“We had a lengthy conversation with the Park Board,” Oswald said of having their approval as well.

Not only were the fees modified, but some changes were made to better streamline the rental process and use of the swimming pool.

For instance, the hourly rate to rent just the gym (large room) at the Berndes Center was $20 an hour, $160 for the day. Now it’s $30 an hour and $240 for the day. The damage deposit went from $200 to $500.

What did remain the same is the drop-in fee for activities such as tennis and pickleball; that’s still $2.

Prior, P&R never had a separate fee for wedding reception use. Now, that flat fee is $800, which includes set-up the day before and use of the kitchen, stage (which would need to be assembled), and tables and chairs.

The many adult and youth sporting activities P&R manages also increased.

The pool passes were also modified for easier accounting. For instance, before now, there were passes for residents and non-residents, individuals, families, senior citizens, and couples. Now, season passes will be sold based on how many people will be using it: 1 ($75), 2 ($130), etc., 8-plus ($190). Senior citizen passes will continue to be sold for $25. There will also be early bird and regular purchase prices for the season.

The cost for swimming lessons, swim team, and pool parties have also gone up.

In other city business:

• During the Open Forum, John Sauser asked when the traffic lights at the intersection of Oak Street/Highway 38 and Main Street would be fixed.

"People are driving through the light," he said of impatient drivers.

Public Works Director Nick Kahler said he's been in contact with the company General Traffic Controls twice now regarding a part the city needs.

"It was supposed to be here in January and now they're saying mid-February," he shared. "They're not giving us an exact date."

• The council approved the city's procurement policy. This policy is needed when the city applies for grants, particularly federal grants.

City Administrator Russ Farnum explained that the state and federal governments updated their policies, which means the city's policy has to also match.

• The council approved an update to the city's Sewer Credit Policy.

This stems from an issue brought to the council's attention in early January when a homeowner discovered their water line broke that fed into their water heater over the Thanksgiving holiday. Water filled their basement and was pumped out, but the water did not enter the sewer.

The water usage amounted to 1,499 gallons in four days, resulting in a charge $1,947.12.

The Sewer Credit Policy set in 2013 allowed for a one-time $500 credit for a casualty situation.

Farnum asked if the council would consider modifying that to either $1,500 or $2,000.

"In the last eight years," he said, "nine people have asked for sewer credits; seven were approved."

The council approved setting the policy at $1,500.

• The council approved the first pay request to Boomerang Corp. in the amount of $88,184 related to the airport taxiway project.

Farnum explained this amount includes mobilization, preliminary grading, and relocating electric and utility lines.

"This is less than 10 percent of the overall project," Farnum said. "The concrete work will be a large portion of the project.