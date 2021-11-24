City makes necessary changes to ‘house moving’ ordinance

Based on recent requests of the City of Monticello, the first reading of a House Moving Ordinance within the city’s code was approved by the council during their Nov. 15 meeting.

City Administrator Russ Farnum noted that there were “multiple deficiencies in the regulations, including inadequate bonding and insurance requirements and no particular inspection or verification procedures.” He said due to the expensive city infrastructure that is at risk when moving a house in town, the updated code protects the city and its residents.

Some of the highlights…

Under “Application,” applicant must provide the route, the equipment used, and methods by which the structure is proposed to be moved.

The weight of such a structure impacts the city’s roads. The applicant must provide the dimensions of the structure. The applicant also needs professional certification that the structure is sound enough to be moved by the methods proposed. In addition, the structure must be free of asbestos and hazardous materials, and adequately designed for its final purpose.

If a structure is being moved into a residential zoning district within the city, the applicant must obtain the consent of the adjacent property owners. If consent is denied, the application then could only be issued by the city council. This allows the council to mediate any concerns that might be presented by the neighbors.

The city recently incurred a bill in the amount of $6,000 to replace a small portion of guardrail on Amber Road caused by the moving of a structure. To protect the city’s infrastructure from damage, the suggested insurance bond is $100,000 (from the previous $10,000).

In addition, the applicant’s insurance amounts were also increased to $1 million in liability and $2 million in aggregate coverage. The prior requirements were $50,000 per person and $100,000 per accident. The vehicles/equipment used in the move must also be insured.

The applicant must also coordinate the house move with local law enforcement. The city will charge a fee for such time.

A final inspection will also take place once the building/house in placed on its foundation. The applicant must provide certification that the structure meets all Iowa building code requirements.

While the council approved the first reading of this ordinance, it takes three readings before it goes into effect. The ordinance can always be modified up to the third reading.

“Our goal is to protect city infrastructure and the public,” noted Farnum. “These changes do that.”

Council member Dave Goedken asked about the city taking on house inspections.

“We can’t do much without a building code,” he commented.

“Iowa has a state code for new construction,” Farnum said.

Goedken asked whether Monticello could possibly share a building inspector with neighboring communities.

Mayor Brian Wolken said some homes that are moved into the community are occupied before the city signs off on the occupant permit.

“You can argue for or against a building code,” continued Wolken. “It adds extra costs to the inspection of homes, which are typically passed on to the builders through the permits. But it’s something to consider moving forward.”