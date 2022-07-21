City moves to next phase of sewer plant with USDA funding

Some good news for the City of Monticello concerning the waste water/sewer treatment plant project.

City officials received word that the city is eligible for up to $15.9 million in financing from the USDA Rural Development. This comes at an interest rate of 1.5 percent, and a 40-year amortization.

The approval also comes with an additional grant of about $4.8 million.

During the July 18 Monticello City Council meeting, the council approved the indebtedness and authorizing the mayor, city administrator, and city clerk to sign all documents related to the USDA funding.

The communication page presented to the council stated: “With the combination of this 40-year loan and grant, the city is able to bear the cost of building the waste water treatment facility without any other increases in the sewer rates (except for the annual escalator of 2 percent – the annual escalator will remain in place to cover increases in operational costs and additional future costs for system maintenance).”

These approvals allow the city to prepare to go out to bid on the sewer plant project and prepare for a bond issue through the USDA funding program. This is anticipated to take place in early 2023.

After going out to bid, the city will front the construction costs (through private lending), until the project is complete. Once the project is closed, USDA financing will pay off the short-term loan and other related expenses.

In other city business:

• The council approved a $5,000 hiring incentive for a new, certified police officer.

Police Chief Britt Smith brought the idea to the council’s attention during the last council meeting.

Smith has already started to advertise for the position, noting that the number of interested candidates has been lower than what he anticipated.

Smith did some research and found that some communities and police departments are offering anywhere from a $5,000 to $10,000 hiring incentive. Some are offering the incentive up front, while others are spacing it out over a year or two of employment.

“A lot of communities are offering no incentives,” he added.

The Monticello Police Department is saving on payroll, to the tune of about $9,000 right now.

“We have the money to utilize an incentive,” he told the council. “It’ll be a considerable savings if we don’t have to send someone to the academy, and over time being down while that candidate is at the academy.”

The council’s approval offers $2,000 with the new officer’s first paycheck, another $2,000 after the six-month probational period, and the final $1,000 after a year of employment with the MPD.

Council member Scott Brighton asked Smith if he’d received any certified applicants at this point.

“I have one in-hand,” Smith shared.