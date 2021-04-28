City, MYBSA approve agreement for 2021 season

While the Monticello City Council approved an agreement between the city, school district, and MYBSA (Monticello Youth Baseball & Softball Association) for the duration of the 2021 ball season, there were several questions that needed to be answered.

MYBSA has requested that the transfer of funds from banner sales be removed from the agreement. This amounts to 40 percent of the funds. The Park Board was comfortable with the request.

The terms of the agreement are for one year, commencing May 1, 2021 through April 30, 2022.

During the April 19 council meeting, Council member Dave Goedken asked Parks and Rec Director Jacob Oswald if he was comfortable with the transfer of the money.

“They wanted to keep all of the funds,” Oswald explained. “We did agree on a number (dollar amount) that would go into a park improvement budget for agreed-upon projects.”

Parks and Rec does foot a $5,000 bill for ballfield maintenance.

Council member Scott Brighton said that amount was equal to that of the registration forms, which also includes travel teams.

Council member Tom Yeoman asked why the 40 percent was overlooked in the agreement until now.

Mayor Brian Wolken said it’s due to the annual renegotiation of the agreement.

“MYBSA has always done a lot of good, but it puts a big burden on Parks and Rec,” commented Goedken.

Wolken said field maintenance can be a significant expense.

Oswald explained that is tournaments are cancelled, MYBSA could lose a lot of money.

“We need to get through this season and we’ll have a better idea on the dollar amount,” said Oswald.

In other city business:

• City Administrator Russ Farnum shared with the council that he’s been working with a number of developers on various projects in the community, including three residential additions.

“I can’t go into specifics yet,” warned Farnum. “We’ll see within the next couple of months.”

Wolken said the city needs to be careful with how it spends TIF funding.

“We can’t TIF everything and expect to succeed as a community,” he said of the tax incentives. “At some point, someone will need to be told no.”

Yeoman said the community severely lacks housing, which is needed to support the growth of the community.

“We need to do more to promote Monticello,” added Goedken.

Brighten said the council needed to develop guidelines for how it spends TIF funding.

• Police Chief Britt Smith reported that the department secured enough donations for the first year for the K-9 program.

“It was quicker than we anticipated,” he said.

• Oswald said Parks and Rec is set to receive between 350 and 400 trees for N. Sycamore Street. The trees are planned to arrive by the first week in May.

“We’ll be busy planting,” Oswald warned.

Oswald also asked the council to consider waiving the application fee for mobile food vendors to serve at Farmers Market on Wednesday evenings at the Willow Shelter.

Farmers Market is looking to bring in a food vendor once a month to help attract more people.

The council was in agreement on eliminating the fee for this specific occasion.

• Monticello resident Kaye Junion addressed the council during the Open Forum. Junion asked the council to reconsider allowing residents to set off fireworks.

“Our block is like a warzone,” she said.

• The council set a public hearing for May 17 at 6 p.m. for amendments to the city’s FY 2021 budget.

• The council approved the purchase of a Toro Zero Turn Mower from Scherrman’s Implement for $9,049. The mower will be used by the cemetery.