City offers to cover concrete replacement project for MFD

Monticello Fire Chief Joe Bayne and Assistant Chief Billy Norton were present at the March 18 Monticello City Council meeting to request full funding for a much-needed timely project.

The MFD needs to replace the concrete covering the length of the entire driveway in front of the fire station. This includes the aprons as well as the portion of pavement east of the bay doors to the gravel alleyway. In addition, they want to also replace the downspouts on the facility and tie those into the city's storm sewer.

"The total project would include 170 feet by 35 feet at 6 inches thick," Bayne shared. "It includes removal of all concrete and rebar. Each of the three downspouts would be plumbed directly into the storm sewer and run under the new concrete and connect to the west end of the storm drain."

In a letter to the city from the MFO (Monticello Fire Organization), Bayne states he sought three bids, with the lowest coming from Accent Construction at $39,500. Accent also offered a discount, bringing the total cost to $37,100.

"There is a high level of urgency on the project for safety reasons," state Bayne. "The current condition of the concrete is getting worse. There are several deep cracks and crevices that if someone was to trip or twist an ankle, the city would have an obligation to address.

In speaking with the council, Bayne said the last time most of the concrete was replaced was in 1992.

"We did replace one or two bay pads within the last 15 years," noted Bayne.

He showed the council a slideshow of photos showing the damage and urgency of the project.

"You can see where many of the places are several inches deep, and recent sealcoating applied wouldn't adhere to the existing area," he said.

With the current downspouts in front of the station, they empty water onto the aprons. Water gets under the large cracks in the cement.

Bayne spoke with Accent and they could have the project completed within FY 2024, which would require the city to amend the '24 city budget again. City Clerk Sally Hinrichsen said if the project is done after July 1, she'd also need to amend the city's FY 2025 budget because the MFD does not have the funds for this project.

"We don't have enough funding in our current budget or even in our proposed 2025 budget," Bayne said. "I would remind the council that the donations and fundraising we receive are utilized to purchase equipment and vehicles.

"If we can't get the funding this year," continued Bayne, "we'll push the project back until we can find funding."

The council approved fully funding the project for the MFD, leaving it up to Accent and the MFD to work out a timeline.

Council member Jake Ellwood asked if the city could use its ARPA money for this project. Hinrichsen said that would be an acceptable use.