City offers support for housing development grant

Last June, the Monticello City Council approved their support of a Workforce Housing Application associated with the developer, BR3, of the Dollar Fresh property.

Unfortunately, that grant application was unsuccessful.

Brian Ridge, owner of BR3, is again interested in applying for the same grant to build a 12-unit apartment building on the additional lot (1.25 acres) that was added to the east of the grocery store.

The holding company for this particular project is BR5.

The grant is facilitated through the Iowa Economic Development Workforce Housing Tax Credit program.

The council approved their support this second time around. The support also involves a commitment of a minimum of $1,000 per unit, for a total of $12,000.

If BR5 were successful this time around, the property would have to be rezoned to R-Residential. Right now, the property is split between C-1 General Commercial and C-2 Central Commercial.

The city does not have to financially contribute unless the grant application is successful.

"They (the developer) could ask the city for additional incentives," noted City Administrator Rus Farnum.

In other city business:

• The council set a public hearing for Monday, June 5, at 6 p.m. to receive input and preliminarily accept a proposal for the purchase of city-owned property at 541 N. Chestnut St.

Proposals will be due June 1 for consideration June 5.

• The council requested abatement of property taxes on property owned by the city on a portion of John Drive.

• The council approved the hiring of two part-time paramedics on the Monticello Ambulance Service, Cody Falkers and Jamie Coleman.

Their starting wage is $23.40 an hour until June 30. Starting July 1, their wage will jump to $25.40 an hour.

• During the Reportions portion of the council meeting, Mayor Dave Goedken reported that the special election the city held in March cost the city $3,158.99. The election was due to a petition to change the city's form of government.

"People are glad they're able to vote for everybody," Goedken said of no longer having city wards.

The election will take place in November.

• Farnum shared that a settlement had been reached regarding a driver who drove through the gate at the airport and damaged a hangar.

"Their insurance company agreed to 100-percent reimbursement," he said.

• Water/Wastewater Superintendent Jim Tajden spoke about a water issue on May 16 on W. First Street near the water tower.

"It's been on-going," he said. "It's a 3-inch line versus 4-inch. People were losing water pressure terribly. The valve collapsed and there was no pressure. An emergency locator was called in to alleviate the problem."