City-owned property on N. Sycamore sold to Stevens

Last fall, the City of Monticello sent out RFPs (requests for proposals) regarding city-owned property at 449 N. Sycamore St. At the time, only one RFP was sent in. Unfortunately, in March, that party backed out of the proposal.

During the April 4 council meeting, City Administrator Russ Farnum shared that they received two RFPs this time around:

• Kim Johnson with a purchase price of $15,000.

• Dean Stevens with a purchase price of $14,000.

“Both prices are very competitive,” noted Farnum.

Johnson, who owns the adjacent lot at 435 N. Sycamore St., plans to build a 1,600 square-foot addition onto an existing home. The addition would include a kitchen, master bedroom/bathroom, and a two-stall garage. She expected an 18-month completion date for the project.

Stevens plans to build a new single-family, ranch-style home, approximately 1,200 to 1,500 square feet. It would also include a two-stall, attached garage.

Stevens’ start date would be up to his (the owner’s) discretion. He stated that once excavation begins, turn-key completion could be four to six months, depending on multiple factors.

In order to sell the property, the council was required to hold a public hearing. No one was present to offer comments.

Farnum explained that Stevens’ unspecified timeframe hinges on rising construction costs.

“There’s a lot of instability in the market right now,” he said. “We ran into that with the previous bidders.”

Mayor Dave Goedken commented that Johnson was initially interested in submitting a bid on the property last fall.

“I’m in favor of the plan that’s ready to start going,” Goedken said of Johnson’s proposal.

“Eighteen months is not ready to get started,” Council member Tom Yeoman disagreed.

Yeoman asked if the council could see figures regarding the difference in property taxes for a new home versus an addition to an already-existing home.

Council member Brenda Hanken was in support of Stevens’ RFP.

“Dean is very good at what he does,” she said. “He wouldn’t leave you hanging; that, I know.”

Farnum said Stevens isn’t wanting to just sit on the property if his RFP was approved.

“I don’t believe you’ll have an issue with either project,” he told the council of a follow-through.

He said the council could table their decision if they wanted more details on either project. They could also reject both bids, and re-bid a third time if they so choose.

“There’s no obligation to take action tonight,” added Farnum.

“I have no problem with either bid, but ‘buyer’s discretion?’ How long is that?” asked Council member Candy Langerman. “We’ve been burned on that before.”

Council member Wayne Peach agreed.

“That was the consideration with the Chestnut Street property,” Peach reminded the council. “There was not a clear or concise time for that.”

Lisa Stevens, Stevens’ wife, was present at the council meeting.

“Our employees will get in there and get it done,” she said. “We don’t make any money leaving it unfinished.”

“Long-term, we’re better off tax-wise with new construction versus an addition to an existing structure,” added Yeoman.

“We do need more homes,” said Langerman of the housing market.

The council voted 4-1 to award the bid to Dean Stevens for $14,000. Peach was opposed.

In other city business:

• The council set a public hearing for May 16 at 6 p.m. regarding amendments to the FY 2022 city budget.

• The city received a total of $579,180.43 in ARPA funds. The federal government is recommending that cities receiving less than $10 million place those funds in the General Fund.

“We can’t directly designate those funds toward the sewer plant (like the city initially planned) because of some red tape issues,” explained Farnum. “So we’ll pay for that portion of the plant at a future date.”

City Clerk Sally Hinrichsen added that the federal government also recommended that the city use the ARPA funds to reimburse itself for COVID-related expenses.

“They recommend we go with a loss of revenue because it’s easier, quicker, and less of a detailed report,” she said.

The council approved redesignating the funds.

The funds have to be spent by Dec. 31, 2026.