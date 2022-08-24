City, Park Board honor Bud and Georgia Johnson

The Monticello City Council took action on Aug. 15 to formally honor the hard work and dedication of a local couple with a passion for youth sports.

The Jaycee Field, the Kleinow Field, and the pickleball courts near Riverside Gardens will now be referred to as “The Bud & Georgia Johnson Park.”

This was a recommendation from the Monticello Park Board.

“This is something we’ve been talking about for a few years,” said Parks and Recreation Director Jacob Oswald.

Over the last five to 10 years, this city-owned property has undergone a substantial facelift. These improvements were largely made possible by Bud and Georgia Johnson.

“Obviously Bud and Georgia have been instrumental in revitalizing that space,” noted Oswald. “They’ve invested between themselves personally and their businesses over $140,000 to develop that park.”

Some the improvements to the fields include: upgrades to the ball diamonds themselves, fencing, dugouts, a concession stand/restrooms, and landscaping.

The Johnsons own MinnTex and the Eastern Iowa Sports Facility, both located in Monticello.

Oswald said the Johnsons have contributed to the MYBSA (Monticello Youth Baseball and Softball Association) program and tournaments over the years.

It was Bud’s idea to build the outdoor pickleball courts and to introduce the sport to people of all ages in the community. Oswald said pickleball has become very popular in town, with men and women playing indoors and out all year-round.

“Myself, along with the Park Board, feel it’s only right to recognize them in naming that space,” he urged.

It was noted that the Jaycee and Kleinow fields would still their respective names.

Speaking of parks, the council also designated the “park and ride” area along County Road X-44/Amber Road an official city park.

City Administrator Russ Farnum said while the property, which contains a pavilion and a couple of picnic tables, is owned by the Iowa DOT, it’s been up to the city to maintain it over the years.

In 2005, the Monticello Rotary Club built the shelter at the park and ride as a serve project to celebrate the club’s 100th anniversary.

“No doubt the community benefits,” Farnum said of the use of the property.

Designating it as a city park will allow the city to regulate use of the property in terms of policing it and applying city park rules such as hours of operation.

Farnum noted that this designation is not renaming the property, but just signifying it as a city park.

It was asked if the lighting at the park and ride could improve for security purposes.

Police Chief Britt Smith said authority was given to the city at some point to install a light, but it’s unknown to whom that authority was given.

Smith said he would research putting a light out there, but installing a security camera would have its limitations.

“A light is a great first step,” he told the council.