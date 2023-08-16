City prepares to form Urban Revitalization Area for development project

There were several items on the Aug. 7 Monticello City Council agenda concerning the potential development of property located east of Dollar Fresh.

The council held two public hearings on the proposed development agreement between the city and BR5 LLC (Brian Ridge), as well as the re-zoning of the 1.25-acre parcel from C-1 General Commercial to R-3 Multiple Family.

Ridge, who also owns BR3 that developed the Dollar Fresh property, is pursuing the construction of a 12-unit "workforce housing" apartment building east of the grocery store. BR5 LLC is the holding company for this housing project.

Ridge is working on the project with the Iowa Economic Development Workforce Housing Tax Credit program.

The development agreement with the city includes a TIF rebate. However, new state law requirements have made it difficult to utilize TIF funds for residential projects. Instead, the city could offer urban revitalization tax incentives.

BR5 is asking the city for a 10-year 100 percent tax abatement through the urban revitalization program. Currently, the city offers a five-year tax abatement. The reasons for the 10-year timeframe are due to the state residential value rollback and the higher interest rates and material costs for new construction.

The 10-year abatement value comes to about $275,000, which would depend on the final assessment. This comes to roughly 12 to 15 percent of the overall project cost.

"That's the city's commitment to the project," said City Administrator Russ Farnum. "It's what the developer is asking for in order to make the project work.

To offer BR5 this incentive the council had to vote to amend the city code pertaining to zoning regulations and adopt a new Urban Revitalization Area for this residential project.

"The draft (development) agreement changed a bit," noted Farnum of the TIF versus urban revitalization incentives. "So we switched gears."

Following a public hearing on the development agreement, the council held off on formal approval until all of the details are ironed out. But, the council did approve the amendment to the zoning ordinance.

No one offered comments for or against the proposed project during the two public hearings.

In addition, the council approved a resolution to set a public hearing for Monday, Aug. 21, at 6 p.m. to form an Uran Revitalization Plan and tax abatement within the 2023 Monticello Multi-residential Urban Revitalization Area.