City prepares for major airport pavement project

Plans are underway for the next improvement project at the Monticello airport.

During the Jan. 7 Monticello City Council meeting, the council approved an agreement for engineering services with HDR Engineering, Inc. related to the apron/taxiway improvement project.

“We are doing the entire runway, all of the hangar aprons, and all of the taxiways connecting everything,” said City Administrator Russ Farnum. “With crack sealing and spot repairs to the concrete, we have some shattered slabs which will be cut out and replaced. The overall pavement condition at the airport if very good. This maintenance will help it last.”

The cost is $70,000, and will include preparation of plans, bidding, construction supervision, and all of the FAA paperwork. The project will be paid of out of airport funds that have been budgeted for this purpose, as well as FAA funding.

Farnum said there would likely be a winter bidding, with construction to take place in the spring.

“This is a little bit over $600,000 anticipated for construction,” Farnum said of the physical project. “$70,000 for the engineering contract and all of the blueprints and paperwork related to that project.”

In other city business:

• Mayor Wayne Peach declared January as Human Trafficking Prevention and Awareness Month. The proclamation was at the request of the organization “Chains Interrupted.”

• Farnum and the council discussed upcoming budget work sessions to put together the FY 2026 city budget. The council will plan to meet on Jan. 13, 27, Feb. 10, 24, and March 10, in addition to their regular council meetings on the first and third Mondays. These additional work sessions will allow for an overview of the budget and for city department heads to present their budgets.

• The council designated the Monticello Express as the official publication newspaper for the City of Monticello.

• The council approved two plats of surveys related to the Monticello Motel.

The motel owns a small home north of the motel, and plans to buy a small part of land from DuTrac Community Credit Union to make for a bigger lot.

Monticello Planning & Zoning recommended approval.

• During the Reports portion of the meeting, Farnum informed the council that he is “working on a number of development projects.” He said more information would be made available during the council meetings in February.

He also met with Lucas Gobeli, Great Jones County Fair manager, concerning the proposed entrance project into the fairgrounds off Seventh Street.

• Library Director Faith Brehm shared some statistics with the council concerning library usage in 23024.

“We had 28,888 items checked out from January through December,” she said. “That’s a cost-savings to the community (residents) of about $373,800. Libby is all of our online audio and eBooks that’s funded through the state. Monticello (library users) checked out 8,266 items on Libby last year. That’s a cost-savings for the community of $98,004.”