City progresses on Seventh Street, Highway 38 projects

Two items on the Monticello City Council’s Dec. 6 meeting agenda brought them closer to thinking spring considering street improvement projects.

The council approved a preconstruction agreement with the Iowa DOT regarding the Highway 38 Overlay Project.

In June 2022, work will begin on the grind-and-overlay project from the Monticello airport through the downtown, north on Cedar Street, just past Nineth Street.

Portions of this work will include sidewalk improvements to increase accessibility. From the city’s standpoint, it also made sense to include some additional work on side streets and intersections connected to Highway 38. This work includes grinding, repaving the parking lanes throughout the downtown (First Street), as well as portions of Second and Third streets.

The city is responsible for paying for the repaving of the parking lanes, utility adjustments, and any additional work.

City Administrator Russ Farnum said several adjacent street sections have also been identified for overlay improvements at the same as the Highway 38 project is taking place:

• Fifth Street

• Fourth Street

• Third Street

• Second Street

• Locust Street

• Park Boulevard

• El Camino Real

Combined, the city’s portion on this project is estimated at $72,858.77. Credit is given for the cost of the Seventh Street sidewalk improvements at Cedar Street (estimated at $24,797). The city’s adjusted share of $48,061 will come from previously bonded street improvement money.

“There’s been a lot of coordination behind the scenes,” noted Farnum.

He did point out that one clause in the agreement the city was not OK with deals with parking along E. First Street/Highway 38. Typically, the DOT does not permit parking along the construction route. However, they are agreeable to parking along First Street. Farnum said the city and the DOT verbally agreed to amending this clause, and it will be included in the final language of the agreement.

The council also awarded a bid for the Seventh Street Utility Improvement Project to Pirc-Tobin Construction out of Alburnett at a cost of $302,698.70. They were the low bid.

The engineer’s estimate on this project was $261,166. The average bid was $338,323.17. The highest bid was nearly $400,000. Six bids were received.

The city engineer believes the primary reason for the higher bid prices is due to unknown supply costs.

The city chose to revamp the project and seek new bids after receiving an initial low bid of $442,719.55.

“They can and will deliver this project before the June deadline,” offered Farnum of coordinating the utility project before the DOT project.

Council member Brenda Hanken asked whether the city or Snyder & Associates had worked with Pirc-Tobin before, noting that she didn’t want any issues like the city had with the N. Sycamore Street project.

AJ Barry with Snyder said he’s worked with them on a number of projects in the past.

“They’re a very good contractor,” he said. “I’ve had no issues with them on previous projects.”

In other city business:

• The council approved a plat of survey to parcels 2021-70 and 2021-71, with Council member Tom Yeoman abstaining.

Tom and Diane Yeoman are subdividing parcels of land off Hardscrabble Road into three lots. They plan to sell the southwestern acre and a half for future expansion of the Crowley repair business. The property proposed to be sold to Crowley does not have street frontage. Council member Dave Goedken took issue with that fact.

“I won’t vote to approve a landlocked property,” voiced Goedken. “There needs to be an entrance established. It would make more sense to get access drawn in before we approve it.”

Wayne Peach with Planning and Zoning commented that, at first, he saw that as an issue as well. However, the person buying the parcel (Crowley) has frontage to John Drive on the adjacent property.

“When the property is sold, I guarantee you there will be an easement,” Yeoman said.

The first vote of 3-2, with Goedken and Hanken opposed, was declared as having failed. City Attorney Doug Herman quickly notified Mayor Brian Wolken that the vote passes because the council only needs a majority of five votes when someone abstains.