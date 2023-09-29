City, school candidates file for office

County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections, Whitney Hein, released the lists of city and school board candidates on Sept. 22, following the Sept. 21 filing deadline.

City and school elections will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Monticello Community School District

Two seats are up for election with four-year terms. Four candidates have filed to run:

• John Schlarmann (incumbent)

• Amanda Brenneman (incumbent)

• Darin Siebels

• Tony Amsler

Anamosa Community School District

Four seats are up for election with four-year terms. Four candidates have filed to run:

• Eric Wickham

• Katherine Gombert

• Adam Miller

• Matt McQuillen

Midland Community School District

Three seats are up for election with four-year terms. Three candidates have filed to run:

• Scott Doll

• Teryn J. Crist

• Stacie Cronkleton

Olin Consolidated School District

Three seats are up for election with four-year terms. Three candidates have filed to run:

• Ruth Houston

• Sam Moore

• Holly Kreger

Monticello Mayor

This is a two-year term. One candidate has filed to run:

• Wayne Peach

Monticello City Council

The six at-large seats are all up for election. The three highest vote-getters will serve four-year terms; the next three highest will serve two-year terms. Ten candidates have filed to run:

• Tom Yeoman (incumbent)

• Chris Lux (incumbent)

• Mary Phelan

• Steve Hanken

• Brenda Hanken (incumbent)

• Candy Langerman (incumbent)

• Dave Goedken

• Jacob Ellwood

• Scott Brighton (incumbent)

• Josh Brenneman

Anamosa Mayor

This is a two-year term. One candidate has filed to run:

• Rod Smith

Anamosa City Council

Three at-large seats are up for election, four years each. One candidate has filed to run:

• Rich Crump

Martelle Mayor

This is a four-year term. One candidate has filed to run:

• Dave Fountain

Martelle City Council

Three at-large seats are up for election, four years each. Three candidates have filed to run:

• Jan James

• Michael Redington

• Diane Fountain

Morley Mayor

This is a two-year term. No candidates have filed to run.

Morley City Council

Five at-large seats are up for election, two years each. One candidate has filed to run:

• Coleen VanAntwerp

Olin Mayor

This is a two-year term. One candidate has filed to run:

• Zach Borst

Olin City Council

Three at-large seats are up for election, four years each. Four candidates have filed to run:

• Kahm Sauer

• David Dircks

• Matthew Dicken

• Corey Schnepp

Onslow Mayor

This is a two-year term. One candidate has filed to run:

• Betty Jordan

Onslow City Council

Three at-large seats are up for election, four years each. No candidates have filed to run.

Penny Wehde has filed to run to fill a two-year vacancy on the council.

Oxford Junction Mayor

This is a two-year term. No candidates have filed to run.

Oxford Junction City Council

Two at-large seats are up for election, four years each. Three candidates have filed to run:

• Angela Wood

• Brandy Hartwig

• Darean Witt

Wyoming Mayor

This is a two-year term. One candidate has filed to run:

• Steve Agnitsch

Wyoming City Council

Two at-large seats are up for election, four years each. Three candidates have filed to run:

• Craig Taylor

• David McCullough

• Ginger Thomas

Kevin Leonard has filed to run to fill a two-year vacancy on the council.