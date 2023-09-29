City, school candidates file for office
County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections, Whitney Hein, released the lists of city and school board candidates on Sept. 22, following the Sept. 21 filing deadline.
City and school elections will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 7.
Monticello Community School District
Two seats are up for election with four-year terms. Four candidates have filed to run:
• John Schlarmann (incumbent)
• Amanda Brenneman (incumbent)
• Darin Siebels
• Tony Amsler
Anamosa Community School District
Four seats are up for election with four-year terms. Four candidates have filed to run:
• Eric Wickham
• Katherine Gombert
• Adam Miller
• Matt McQuillen
Midland Community School District
Three seats are up for election with four-year terms. Three candidates have filed to run:
• Scott Doll
• Teryn J. Crist
• Stacie Cronkleton
Olin Consolidated School District
Three seats are up for election with four-year terms. Three candidates have filed to run:
• Ruth Houston
• Sam Moore
• Holly Kreger
Monticello Mayor
This is a two-year term. One candidate has filed to run:
• Wayne Peach
Monticello City Council
The six at-large seats are all up for election. The three highest vote-getters will serve four-year terms; the next three highest will serve two-year terms. Ten candidates have filed to run:
• Tom Yeoman (incumbent)
• Chris Lux (incumbent)
• Mary Phelan
• Steve Hanken
• Brenda Hanken (incumbent)
• Candy Langerman (incumbent)
• Dave Goedken
• Jacob Ellwood
• Scott Brighton (incumbent)
• Josh Brenneman
Anamosa Mayor
This is a two-year term. One candidate has filed to run:
• Rod Smith
Anamosa City Council
Three at-large seats are up for election, four years each. One candidate has filed to run:
• Rich Crump
Martelle Mayor
This is a four-year term. One candidate has filed to run:
• Dave Fountain
Martelle City Council
Three at-large seats are up for election, four years each. Three candidates have filed to run:
• Jan James
• Michael Redington
• Diane Fountain
Morley Mayor
This is a two-year term. No candidates have filed to run.
Morley City Council
Five at-large seats are up for election, two years each. One candidate has filed to run:
• Coleen VanAntwerp
Olin Mayor
This is a two-year term. One candidate has filed to run:
• Zach Borst
Olin City Council
Three at-large seats are up for election, four years each. Four candidates have filed to run:
• Kahm Sauer
• David Dircks
• Matthew Dicken
• Corey Schnepp
Onslow Mayor
This is a two-year term. One candidate has filed to run:
• Betty Jordan
Onslow City Council
Three at-large seats are up for election, four years each. No candidates have filed to run.
Penny Wehde has filed to run to fill a two-year vacancy on the council.
Oxford Junction Mayor
This is a two-year term. No candidates have filed to run.
Oxford Junction City Council
Two at-large seats are up for election, four years each. Three candidates have filed to run:
• Angela Wood
• Brandy Hartwig
• Darean Witt
Wyoming Mayor
This is a two-year term. One candidate has filed to run:
• Steve Agnitsch
Wyoming City Council
Two at-large seats are up for election, four years each. Three candidates have filed to run:
• Craig Taylor
• David McCullough
• Ginger Thomas
Kevin Leonard has filed to run to fill a two-year vacancy on the council.