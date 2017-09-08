City seeking RFPs on N. Chestnut Street lot

The City of Monticello is now seeking Request for Proposals (RFPs) from anyone interested in building on the now vacant lot located at 224 N. Chestnut St., formerly the Al Hughes property.

Earlier this year, after a fire totaled the house, the city purchased the property for $10,000. The house has since been demolished, with the garage to remain until after Sept. 1, giving Hughes time to salvage anything inside.

“I’ve had a number of people express interest,” said City Administrator Doug Herman, “but I’m not sure how serious it is.”