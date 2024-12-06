City staff provide department updates

The first Monticello City Council meeting in June, which took place June 3, was kept pretty short.

With four action items on the agenda, the council did go into a closed session at the end "to evaluate the performance of an individual…as requested by that individual…"

City department heads did provide several updates in the reports section of the meeting.

Water/Wastewater Superintendent Jim Tjaden addressed a recent situation at the sewer treatment plant that took place while he was on vacation.

"We were dead in the water," he said. "Our lift stations were not working. We tried to manually get them going. They didn't."

Tjaden said the maintenance company EP (Electric Pump) was called in, showing up within a half-hour or so to address the situation.

"The transducer wasn't working. They put in a brand-new transducer. A half-hour later, we were dead in the water again. So they (EP) came back with another tech. They found out that within the conduit there was some condensation and it took out the transformer and the modem."

Tjaden said the fix is working, but it is only temporary until construction of the new sewer plant is complete.

He warned the council that this could all cost around $5,000.

"But we have to have this," he said. "I called the DNR immediately when it happened. I told them there was no bypass; they were fine with it."

During his report, Farnum sought the council's guidance in a housing project with Jones County Economic Development (JCED).

During the last council meeting in May, the council approved an affordable housing agreement with JCED. Since then, their board has also approved the agreement.

"So we have an affordable low-to-moderate income TIF-funded housing program now," Farnum said.

He offered that JCED Director, Derek Lumsden, is looking at the possibility of putting a prefabricated home on the city-owned lot located at 541 N. Chestnut St.

"If he chose to do that, would the council be willing to give the lot to JCED for $1?" asked Farnum. "In order to make it an affordable home and keep it affordable for someone to buy, is that something the council would look at?"

The city invested $20,000 to purchase the lot, and roughly $8,000 to demolish the home.

So far, no offers have been made to purchase the lot and build.

"If you get a house on it," said Mayor Wayne Peach, "you'll start getting tax money back in. As it stands now, it's not doing anything."

Farnum said if the council was not in favor selling the lot for $1, JCED would have to purchase a lot somewhere else, adding to the cost of the project.

"This would be a single-family home," said Farnum. "It would be sold to a low-to-moderate income family."

There were no objections from the council in pursuing this opportunity.

In other city business:

• Engineer Colton Ingels with Snyder & Associates offered a couple of updates on city projects.

On N. Chestnut Street, the contractor was finishing installing the new water main along Third Street.

"They will continue with pavement removal, grading, and preparing the subgrade and subbasin," said Ingels.

With the Sixth Street Ditch project, S&A is working on finalizing the plans to schedule a meeting with city leaders to review those plans in the coming weeks.

• In Farnum's report, he mentioned that the new Theisen's building "is pretty much on schedule."

In addition, he's been meeting with two new downtown building owners, helping them with the building permit process and hearing about the scope of their projects.

"It's exciting to see new interest and investment in the downtown," praised Farnum. "Both of these buyers will be very good, established people to have in the downtown."

• The council approved the first pay request in the amount of $77,363.25 to Eastern Iowa Excavating & Concrete for work on the N. Chestnut Street project.

• The council authorized the city clerk to make the appropriate transfers related to the FY 2024 second budget amendment.

• The council approved the transfer/sale of a police department vehicle to Parks and Rec in the amount of $5,000.