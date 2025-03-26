City staff provide department updates

Several City of Monticello department heads provided updates during the March 17 Monticello City Council meeting.

Parks and Recreation Director Jacob Oswald noted, again, that the Friends of Parks and Recreation annual meeting would be Friday evening, March 28.

“We’ll have the bike park concept plan available. Members of our Friends group will be there to answer any questions,” he offered.

P&R’s adult pickleball league started on March 12. Twenty-two people signed up, with a few more trickling in.

“It’s looking like it’ll have to be an indoor/outdoor type thing due to the number of people signing up, which is exciting,” said Oswald.

P&R’s new “Coffee & Cards” program also stated up, with 10 people in attendance.

Council member Candy Langerman inquired about correspondence with Adult Recreation and Special Events Coordinator Kara Burrack pertaining to a possible cemetery walk event in the future.

“We’re still working on that and finding a date. She (Burrack) is working with Deb Bowman on scheduling that.”

Library Director Faith Brehm let the council know that she and the library board have been keeping a close eye on state legislation that could impact public libraries. She asked that if the council had questions to email her.

The Friends of the Library has also started their fundraising and sponsorship drive, with envelopes appearing in the March 12 Shoppers’ Guide.

“They’ve been coming in all day, every day for the last couple of days,” Brehm said of the donations. “That’s great to see and we thank everybody in the community who is donating.”

Ambulance Director Lori Lynch informed the council that their full-time EMT has gone down to part-time due to accepting a job with the Phoenix, Ariz., Fire Department. The employee doesn’t leave until June, giving the Ambulance Service a little bit of time to find another full-time EMT.

Speaking of fundraising, the MEMT (Monticello Emergency Medical Team) will host an open house at the Public Safety Building on South Street during EMS Week, May 18-24. The event will take place on Sunday, May 18. There will be tours, a bake sale, and a raffle.

In other city business:

• The council set a public hearing for Monday, April 7 at 6 p.m. on the proposed vacation of right of way in Welter’s First Addition.

• The council held a public hearing on the plans, specifications, form of contract, and estimate of cost for the Airport Pavement Maintenance Project. No public comment was made.

The council approved the plans for the project.

• The council approved an engagement letter with Dorsey & Whitney LLP as bond counsel for the GO (general obligation) borrowing to fund a street sweeper. There will be $4,000 in legal fees.

Public Works Director Nick Kahler proposed borrowing $157,116 over a four-year period, to be paid back with Road Use funds.

A public hearing on the matter, to borrow a not-to-exceed amount of $175,000, will be held on April 7 at 6 p.m.

• The council approved a $168.80 credit against Jones County Economic Development's (JCED) utility bill for property located at 303. W. Sixth St.