City streets approved for seal coating

Several city streets are in line to be seal-coated some time yet this spring.

Public Works Director Nick Kahler presented his list of potential streets to the Monticello City Council during their May 2 council meeting.

Kahler explained this list is the third section of town to receive seal coating.

The quote from LL Pelling Co. is less than last year. This spring’s quote of $56,196. Last year it came in around $87,443.

“We didn’t do all of the work last year that was bid on First Street, so I was able to get some of this year’s streets done last year,” noted Kahler of the price difference. “I may add some (streets) this year.”

The portion of E. First Street Kahler is referring to is in front of Dollar Fresh, which was left alone until the sewer project is complete.

The list for seal coating includes:

• E. Burroughs Street, from S. Cedar Street to S. Sycamore Street

• S. Maple Street, from E. South Street to E. Washington Street

• E. Oak Street, from Maple Street to the dead-end

• E. Varvel Street, from S. Sycamore Street to S. Maple Street

• Northhaven Drive, from S. Main Street to Southhaven Drive

• Southhaven Drive, from Northhaven Drive to Pinehaven Drive

• Ridgeview Road, from Southhaven Drive to Lincoln Drive

• The City Shop driveway from Highway 38 to the concrete drive

The council approved the quote from LL Pelling.

In other city business:

• The council approved and accepted the voluntary annexation of certain properties associated with Jellystone Campground.

City Administrator Russ Farnum explained that the council previously approved the annexation back in early March; however, the public notice was not properly published in the paper due to human error.

“We’re doing it again with proper notice this time,” he said.

This voluntary annexation will allow the campground to receive the benefit of city water and sewer, as well as other services.

The property is expected to add over $500,000 to the city’s assessed value.

• The council approved a contract with Steve Monk Construction Ltd. to complete a storm drain intake and curb/gutter repairs near the intersection of W. Fifth Street and N. Cedar Street/Highway 38. The contract cost is $8,725.

Kahler explained this is where the Sixth Street Ditch crosses the roadway. The intakes are broken and the curb/gutter has sunk about an inch and a quarter.

Kahler said he wants to get this project complete before the DOT comes in to do the Highway 38 overlay project.

“We’ll do two drains now because both are broken,” he said.

• Mayor Dave Goedken asked if the office phone at the Berndes Center, answered by Parks and Recreation staff, is rolled over to a cell phone when staff are not in the office. Goedken said he received a call from a coach sharing that he/she did not receive a call back from Parks and Rec until the day after the call was made.

“Spring is a really hectic time for us,” said Parks and Rec Director Jacob Oswald. “We return calls when we can. If they don’t leave a message, we don’t return the call.”

Oswald said the phone system in the Berndes Center is not set up to roll calls over. Goedken asked Oswald to put the matter on the agenda for the next Parks and Rec board meeting.

• The council and city staff have a preconstruction meeting with the Iowa DOT on Tuesday, May 3, at 8 a.m. concerning the Highway 38 project. (More details will be shared in the May 11 Express.)