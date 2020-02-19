City takes questions on Seventh Street project

Published by admin on Wed, 02/19/2020 - 9:06am
The City of Monticello is moving forward with an extension of the now-completed N. Sycamore Street project.
During the Feb. 17 Monticello City Council meeting, the council approved several measures related to the 2020 Seventh Street Project.
First a public hearing was held regarding the Resolution of Necessity. Notice was published in the Monticello Express and sent to affected property owners who would be assessed for the project.
