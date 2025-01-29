City works with Stephen on annexation agreement, sewer extension

In March 2024, Tyler and Jayme Freye, owners of Family Veterinary Services, addressed the council regarding the possibility of extending city utility services along Business Highway 151 South/S. Main Street. The Freyes are currently building their new vet clinic next to Oak Street Logistics, on property they purchased from Roger Stephen.

Monticello City Administrator Russ Farnum has been working with Stephen to extend sanitary sewer to his property on the east side of S. Main.

"The sewer extension has been planned to not only serve the development of the Stephen property, but to be extended westerly to serve a large area to the west of S. Main," explained Farnum in his information to the council during the Jan. 20 council meeting.

In order to offer city utility services, the property has to be annexed into city limits.

The council approved a pre-annexation agreement with Stephen, with a "mutual understanding for this extension as well as the future development of the property. The annexation includes only the portion of the property that will be served by the planned sewer extension. Future phases of the development would be required to be annexed prior to development."

Under the pre-annexation agreement, the two-unit farmhouse rental, the campground, and the mining may continue as non-conforming uses until such time as those parts of the property are developed, or the mine is expanded. The city will mow the ditch along S. Main until the frontage is developed, at which point that task will be the future lot owners' responsibility.

The council approved and accepted the voluntary annexation of 55 acres of land located east of S. Main Street, not creating an island, of city versus county jurisdiction.

"Upon annexation and extension of the sewer, Stephen will be hooking up the campground and other uses to sewer," noted Farnum. "The city is/will be working with other nearby landowners to annex and hook up to sewer when it is available."

The council also set a public hearing for Monday, Feb. 3 at 6 p.m. on the proposed re-zoning of a portion of the Stephen property M-1 Industrial, C-3 Commercial, R-1 Residential, and R-3 Multiple Family Residential.

"The market is demanding lots for both commercial as well as some residential," noted Farnum. "The city is reviewing the engineering plans for the proposed sewer extension and working with the city's bond counsel on the best strategy to finance that extension."

In other city business:

• The council approved the eighth pay request from Bill Bruce Builders, Inc. in the amount of $1,910,154.24 related to the Wastewater Treatment Plant Project.

• The council approved the 2024 Volunteer Fire Assistance (VFA) Grant Program and memorandum of understanding (MOU).

This confirms approval of the grant the Monticello Fire Department received for new radios. The grant was in the amount of $4,185, a total of $8,370 with matching funds from the MFD.

• Ambulance Director Lori Lynch shared her year-end report.

There are a total of 25 members on the Monticello Ambulance Service: four are paramedics, six are critical care paramedics, three AEMTs, eight EMTs, and four drivers.

There were 700 calls for service, which is down from 777 in 2023.

In 2024, they reached 76 percent of their back-up calls.

"We're hoping to have higher than 76 percent in 2025," she said.

• Police Chief Britt Smith updated the council in a string of recent break-ins in the community.

"We had an individual kind of terrorize the community and broke into a number of vehicles, stole some personal belongings from some people, and a couple of stolen random vehicles," he reported. "I am pleased to say that we have identified that individual and had him apprehended and he is currently sitting in the Jones County Jail."

"We live in a small town," added Farnum. "It's very easy to get laxed and leave your vehicles unlocked. Our police department is very good at catching bad people. But it's still a good idea to keep your doors locked."