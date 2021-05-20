City wraps up FY 2021 with budget amendments

The Monticello City Council approved several items on the May 17 agenda concerning wrapping up Fiscal Year 2021.

A public hearing was held on proposed budget amendments from various departments. Budget amendments stem from several instances: Council moving forward on projects not contemplated when the budget was prepared, project carryover beyond the end of one fiscal year into the next, revenues/expenses come in over or under budget, and a grant or donation was unexpectedly made for a specific purpose.

After all of the amendments were calculated, FY 2021 revenues increased by $341,348. Most line items show increases, some decreases.

FY 2021 expenses increased by $435,056. City Clerk Sally Hinrichsen explained this means the city and various departments spent more than what was initially thought.

The difference in the two figures is about $93,000.

One discrepancy Public Works Director Nick Kahler pointed out is that the $93,000 seal coating project was included in the recalculated expenses for this fiscal year. In actuality, the money won’t be spent until FY 2022.

“That accounts for the shortfall, then,” commented Council member Dave Goedken.

Goedken actually had several questions pertaining the budget increases for the various city departments.

“Is this time sensitive?” he asked Hinrichsen, wanting to see if the council could review the amendments and vote on it at the next council meeting.

Hinrichsen said it has to be turned into the state, and if the council chose to table approval, another public hearing notice would need to be published in the paper to allow time for consideration.

Mayor Brian Wolken reminded the council that any time they have questions on any items listed on the agenda, they can contact city staff with questions.

“My phone works, too,” noted City Administrator Russ Farnum.

Goedken asked about the $40,000 increase in the Police Department budget. Chief Britt Smith explained an officer employment agreement had not been negotiated in time and it was higher than what was anticipated.

Goedken also asked about an $8,570 salary increase with Parks and Rec. Hinrichsen said the council approved bringing Parks and Rec Director Jacob Oswald’s salary up to a more comparable figure with his counterparts.

“Doug (Herman, former city administrator) had a 2 percent increase,” she said, “and you (the council) approved a 7 percent increase and it didn’t get put into the budget.”

The $7,500 expense increase for utilities within the Berndes Center is due to the HVAC replacement project. Hinrichsen also noted that the facility lost revenue due to no rentals during the pandemic.

Goedken also asked about an increase of $7,310 in office supplies for the Berndes Center.

“We’re always told that you have money in your budget,” Goedken said of Parks and Rec. “But we’re making a sizable amendment because these were not in the budget.”

In the same comment, Goedken did praise the library for budget decreases due to the pandemic.

Goedken suggested having department heads submit quarterly reports on budget figures so the council knows where each department stands prior to budget amendments.

The council did unanimously approve the FY 2021 budget amendments.

They also approved authorizing the City Clerk to make the appropriate budget transfers for FY 2021. These include:

• An increase in the transfer from the General Fund to Park Improvement ($30,000 to $63,680) for the Willow Trail extension.

• An increase in the transfer from the General Fund to Berndes Center ($170,000 to $210,000) for operations.

• An increase in the transfer from the General Fund to the Super MAC Fund ($25,000 to $44,356) for the technology upgrades in the council chambers.

• An increase in the transfer from the Equipment Set-a-side to the General Fund ($0 to $29,300) for equipment for a squad car.

• A decrease in the transfer from the Storm Water to the General Fund ($10,000 to $5,000) pay back an internal loan from three years ago.

In other city business:

• The council approved the reporting of all employee wages for the calendar year ending Dec. 31, 2020.

Publishing the wages is laid out in the state code.

Mayor Wolken commented that the state legislature had talked about using social media as a form of “publishing” the wages, but said there was pushback from the Iowa Newspaper Association on the matter.

“It’s a form of income for newspapers,” he said.