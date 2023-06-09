CJ property owner seeks to build closer than setback allows

During the Aug. 29 Jones County Board of Supervisors meeting, County Engineer Derek Snead informed the board about a landowner’s building request in Center Junction.

“He’s looking to put up a garage/shed behind his house off Second Street, east of the fire station,” explained Snead.

The county's setback ordinance states that any new structures must be 30 feet outside of the existing right of way.

In an unincorporated area, like Center Junction, Snead said the rule could fall on the distance of any "prevailing buildings."

"That's been our practice," he told the board.

In this case, the existing structures in the neighborhood sit right on the right of way, not 30 feet back.

"That was common practice in Center Junction," added Snead.

He said the property owner in question seeks to build the garage at a minimum of 10 feet off the right of way. He asked the supervisors if they were in favor of the request.

"If we waited another week, would it make a difference?" asked Supervisor Joe Oswald, wanting to see documentation on the project.

County Auditor Whitney Hein said the owner was in her office recently to fill out a Land Use application and pay required $100 fee. She also advised that he speak with Snead regarding the setback rule.

The board held off on taking any action until the next board meeting to await documentation.

In other county business:

• The board took formal action to approve an ARPA resolution regarding committing $15,000 in ARPA funds toward the Olin Splash Pad Project.

"They (the plash pad committee) need to understand that they have to complete the project," reminded Oswald.

Per ARPA regulations, money must be committed by Dec. 31, 2024; and project must be completed by Dec. 31, 2026.

Hein said she does not plan to remit any funds until they are needed for the downpayment of the splash pad project.

"That way we know when the project will start and that that it'll happen," she added.

Details on the Olin Splash Pad Project appeared in the Aug. 30 Express.

• The board approved the appointment of John Carlson to the Conservation Board. Carlson is filling a vacancy left by Jeff Pitlik. His term will expire June 30, 2025.

"We had three good applicants, all with a conservation background," offered Conservation Director Brad Mormann.

• The board made of record the Board of Health's hiring of Brad Knudson as Public Health assistant, effective Aug. 28. The rate of pay is $24.50 an hour.

• The board approved tenant lease agreements for office space at the Broadway Place Annex, to run through June 30, 2024. The rates and terms will remain the same for the annual leases.

The agreements are with Abbe Mental Health, HACAP, and United Way (Volunteer Center).

Hein told the board that HACAP inquired about the possibility of a five-year lease rather than annually. The board favored year-to-year, but offered to consider the request next year.

• Snead informed the board that the employee hired for the Mechanic 2 position in April is now leaving Secondary Roads. The position will be open to current department staff for 10 days before being opened to the public.

"It's a difficult position with the variety of heavy equipment," offered Snead. "There's not many (applicants) and they're accustomed to a higher pay."