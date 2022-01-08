Clarence family opens candy store in Olin

It all started with a TikTok video as inspiration and now the Scherr family of Clarence is business owners in Olin.

Erin and Adam Scherr and their five children (Paityn, Parker, Marissa, Pacey, and Paige) own and operate Freezy Dreams, a new candy store in downtown Olin. Their specialty is freeze-dried candy.

Erin came across a video on TikTok of someone showcasing the process of making freeze-dried candy.

“I liked the idea,” she said.

So, she invested in a freeze dryer to try the process out for herself.

After making some candy of her own, Erin started a Facebook page in March as a place for people to purchase candy directly.

In June, the family then decided to start selling their candy at the Clarence Farmers Market.

Sales started to pick up, and they invested in a second freeze dryer to help keep up with the demand.

Due to the State of Iowa’s cottage food law, the Scherrs, who did not have a commercial kitchen, could only sell their candy direct to consumers. They couldn’t sell at a vendor show, for instance, or to another retail outlet.

This led to Erin driving through local small towns, scouting out a commercial space.

One day, she happened to stop at the gas station in Olin. She inquired as to whether anyone knew of space available. As luck would have it, the City of Olin happened to own the building right next door to City Hall.

“Olin was my last stop,” she said of driving through Wyoming, Lowden, and Stanwood.

Erin talked with City Clerk Jean McPherson about the possibility of leasing the building.

“I signed right then and there,” she said of knowing this was the perfect location.

Four weeks later, the Scherr family moved in and, as of Monday, July 25, they opened Freezy Dreams!

“I’m from a small town (Fruitland) and I wanted to start small in a small town,” said Erin of giving her business a storefront location.

Some minor renovations had to happen inside the building before Freezy Dreams could move in. Erin’s husband, Adam got right to work tearing out a countertop, building a new counter, and adding a triple sink.

The Scherrs have already been busy filing the shelves, packaging candy, fulfilling outside orders, and taking samples to other businesses in Olin to entice future customers.

“The mayor came over to meet me, too,” Erin said of the warm reception.

The family’s goal was to open just in time for the Olin Jamboree, July 29-31.

Freezy Dreams really is a family operation, with jobs for everyone. The Scherrs’ three oldest children all have full-time jobs, aside from helping run the family business. You have taste-testers, labelers, farmers market sellers, someone to package the candy, and a “Mr. Fix-it.” (Adam also works full-time at Menards in Cedar Rapids.)

The freeze-dried candy sold is all made from popular candy. Salt water taffy is freeze-dried to the point that it melts in your mouth. Skittles are turned into crunchy candy bites. They also sell cheese cake bites and flavored marshmallows.

“We have 75 to 100 different types of candy,” said Erin of the selection available.

Freezy Dreams’ mascot is a penguin Adam designed. It’s used on all of the package labels.

Freezy Dreams is located at 301 Jackson St. in Olin. They’re open Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. They’re closed on Wednesdays and Sundays.