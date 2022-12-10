Claus family of California wins big at car show

A 1968 Dodge Charger from California took home some great hardware from the 11th annual Hot Rods & Harleys car show in Hopkinton.

David Claus and his son, Justin, both of Sacramento, Calif., drove halfway across the country with their Charger to enter it in the car show, which took place on Oct. 2. Out of 573 registered vehicles, the father-son duo won a trophy for "Best of the Best" for their class and "People's Choice," which is voted on by only those with a registered vehicle.

"It's pretty cool," commented David.

Justin remarked that his 3-year-old son Cooper commented that the "People's Choice" award was "heavy."

There are eight classes of registered vehicles at Hot Rods & Harleys. Each class is based on the year of the classic car/truck.

The Clauses arrived in Hopkinton the morning of the car show at 6 a.m. and waited in line to eventually park their car.

"There were cars all the way out by the highway (38)," noted David.

Registration begins at 7 a.m.

David and Justin purchased their Charger in 2009 and began to restore it. The project took about three to four years.

"You're never really done," David joked of the restoration.

When they bought it, Justin said you could see the ground through the trunk and gas tank. It was in rough shape.

As for why they wanted a Charger, Justin said he's always been a fan of the car thanks to the TV show "Dukes of Hazzard."

"It's the same style," he said.

David and Justin left California a 4 a.m. on Sept. 29 and arrived in Iowa at 7 p.m. on the 30th, making just one stop along the way.

David's wife, Deb, who was a Buckner, and Justin's wife, Alexis and their son, flew back to Iowa. The Clauses all stayed with Deb's sister and brother-in-law Dianne and Jerry Haag of Monticello.

This was their third time attending Hot Rods & Harleys.

"But this was the most cars we ever saw," remarked David of the turnout. "It was pretty amazing!"

In a prior year, the Clauses were awarded the "Cannon Ball" award because they drove straight through to attend the car show.

Dianne and Deb's brother, Rick Buckner, resides in Hopkinton and is a good friend of Steve Davis, the organizer of the car show.

"Steve does an outstanding job and you get a lot of free stuff," praised David.

They both attend several other classic car shows in California and Las Vegas, but they said nothing compares to Hopkinton, Iowa.

"It's so organized and well done," added Justin.

The Hopkinton car show wasn't the only reason for the family's visit. Deb's bucket list included attending a home Iowa Hawkeye football game in Iowa so she could take part in "The Wave." This is a show of support for the young patients at the Stead Family Children's Hospital. Everyone in Kinnick Stadium stands and waves toward the hospital.

"We're Hawkeye fans," said Deb.

"There is nothing like that (The Wave) in college ball," said David.

Deb said she finds the testimonials so touching from the families watching the games from the upper-story windows of the hospital.

It was also Deb and David's anniversary weekend, which included the gift of tickets to the Iowa game.

The Claus family said their trip back to see family was more than worth it with the great football and car weather, not to mention the trophies and the iconic "wave" in Iowa City.