CO2 pipeline meeting shares facts, human emotions tied to project

About 100 people from Jones and neighboring counties were in attendance on July 11 for a meeting concerning the development and construction of CO2 pipelines in Delaware, Linn and Cedar counties. No pipelines have been proposed in Jones County.

The event was sponsored by the Jones County Democrats and Republicans.

"This is an unusual event where we're both working together on a topic that many of us have concerns about," shared Jones County Republican Chair Gerald Retzlaff. "The primary purpose of our presentation is to provide some factual information to raise awareness on the issues surrounding the proposed pipelines that are going on around the state."

Two speakers were invited to share their recent experiences with the pipeline companies: Jessica Wiskus of Lisbon (Linn County), and John Hoffmann of Manchester (Delaware County).

The CO2 pipelines in Iowa are being proposed by three different companies: Summit Carbon Solutions, Navigator Heartland Greenway, and Wolf Carbon Solutions. The goal of each company is to transfer liquid CO2 from Iowa ethanol plants to underground sequestration sites in North Dakota and Illinois.

“It’s a wonderful thing that Iowans are coming together and finding our common ground and showing our concern for our communities and our neighbors,” said Wiskus.

It isn’t just the installation of the pipelines and what they’re carrying, but the companies involved want to resort to eminent domain for the land. Wiskus, the seventh generation of her family to reside in rural Iowa, said she and her neighbors are fighting against eminent domain.

“We are absolutely united as a community on this issue,” she said. “Last spring, I posted to the Iowa Utilities Board an electronic docket a list of over 250 different families from Linn and Cedar counties who’ve decided to say no to Wolf’s offer of voluntary easements. Our list actually applies to over 300 individual parcels of land.”

Wiskus described eminent domain as a power granted by the government to take away one’s property and use it for public convenience and necessity. Wiskus said the CO2 pipelines are not a necessity.

“Eminent domain has extraordinary government power that takes away an individual’s rights,” she said.

In 2019, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled on eminent domain. Their ruling said economic development is not enough to constitute public use.

“In other words, you cannot take a person’s private property just because it’s going to benefit another person,” said Wiskua. “A lot of Iowans feel in our bones that this is not right to do; it’s not constitutional. The CO2 pipelines are private projects that will benefit national pipeline investors.”

Then, last winter, a bill was introduced in the Iowa House that would require a 90-percent threshold on voluntary easements before eminent domain is triggered. Wiskus said Farm Bureau was supportive of the bill.

Having done her research, Wiskus said the amount of CO2 in the air we breathe is .04 percent. The pipelines would carry CO2 in its purest form at 99.9 percent.

“It’s a fancy way of talking about a gas that has been put under so much pressure that it actually changes its phase of matter,” she explained. “It changes from a gas into this super critical state, something that is very unstable at the pressures that are being used here.”

DNV (Det Norske Veritas) is a research company in the pipeline industry. DNV has noted that 10 to 15 percent of CO2 can cause headaches, increased heart rate, dizziness, rapid breathing and unconsciousness in less than 1 minute. Concentrations of greater than 15 percent result in unconsciousness, convulsions, coma, and death in 1 minute.

“Carbon dioxide is an asphyxiant that replaces the oxygen in your lungs,” said Wiskus.

PHMSA (U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration) has reported one accident every 82 miles of CO2 pipeline.

“Most of these accidents took place on private company land,” said Wiskua.

She said setback laws are also more important now than ever. The companies Navigator and Wolf have shared at public meetings that their setbacks would be 25 feet from the pipeline.

“Those are our homes,” said Wiskus. “PHMSA’s job is to regulate the pipe itself within the 50-foot right of way.”

She said states like Texas, Oklahoma and Wyoming have experience with pipelines and have established safety boundaries and setbacks. There are no such protections in Iowa.

Navigator’s pipeline corridor is within a quarter of a mile of the pipeline.

“Plumes travel a quarter of a mile.”

Wolf’s proposed route is within feet of property owned by the College Community School District. Wiskus said if there’s an explosion or a rupture, those 5,000 students wouldn’t be able to get out in time. Nor do many of Iowa’s volunteer emergency response services have the adequate equipment to go into a CO2 pipeline explosion.

“PHMSA recently announced that they would strengthen the safety oversight of CO2 pipelines around the country to protect people from these dangerous failures,” said Wiskus. “As a result, they’re going to create some new rules and update the standards for CO2 pipelines.”

However, it’ll take several years to put these new rules in place. Contacting PHMSA, Wiskua said the soonest would be October 2024.

Meanwhile, the Iowa Utility’s Board moved the schedule up for a hearing to review Summit’s pipeline application.

Wiskus said the pipeline business also comes down to dollars and cents. The federal government offers tax incentives for such infrastructure.

“None of these pipelines would be possible without the massive amounts of federal tax money that’s funneled to these corporations. It seems like there’s a tax credit for everyone these days.”

The credits in question are 45Q and 45Z.

While the CO2 pipelines are not being proposed in Jones County, Wiskus said, for the common good, everyone should be opposed.

“The threat of eminent domain has a host of consequences for rural landowners and landowners and citizens of Jones County as well,” she said. “If we open up the door and we allow private corporations to come in to condemn our land for their own profits, what will happen to our communities and what we value?”

Hoffmann said the federal government, via the DOE (Department of Energy) has $10 million in potential funding for future CO2 pipelines.

“We’re fighting a big money war machine, between the money they have and the lawyers they have,” he said. “But realistically, there is still a lot more of us out there running this country; not the politicians. There are more of us than there is of them. We have to stand up and fight this thing. Even if it isn’t in your community right now, just stand up and be strong about it.”

Hoffmann said he is working with the Delaware County Board of Supervisors to establish 1,000-foot setbacks.

“It’s not nearly enough, but we’ll take what we can get. A county supervisor’s job description says to preserve the rights and privileges and the property of the residents of their county.”