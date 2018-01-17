Coalition addresses increased meth use

Meth (methamphetamine) is a problem.

That was the topic of interest during the Jan. 10 Jones County Safe and Healthy Youth Coalition meeting in Anamosa. ASAC Prevention Specialist Jeff Meyers presented data and information concerning meth in Iowa and nationwide.

“There are about 1.2 million current meth users,” noted Meyers, “which is high but not astronomical.” He said it’s worth noting because of the “grave and serious drawbacks of meth.”

The average age of a meth user is 19.7, with the bulk of users between the ages of 18 and 23.