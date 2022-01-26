Coalition requests $10,000 from county for FY23

Following her program update to the Jones County Supervisors during their Jan. 18 board meeting, Jennifer Husmann with the Jones County Safe and Healthy Youth Coalition made her Fiscal Year 2023 budget request.

Husmann requested $10,000 from the county.

“That is the same amount as last year,” she said.

She said this is the first month in the past 10 years that the Coalition has not been able to rely on a federal grant for sustainability.

“It’s been only through community support that we have the staff yet and recruit volunteers to do the work,” explained Husmann. “That’s how important funding is.”

She said with the funding the Coalition receives from the county and the various cities that offer financial support, the funds are used to leverage grants.

As part of her update on services and programs the Coalition has been busy with, Husmann offered that five of the six pharmacies in the county now have prescription drug take-back boxes. This is for the public to dispose of old/outdated prescriptions and controlled substances.

“The boxes used to just be at the law enforcement offices,” Husmann said.

Supervisor John Schlarmann, who also serves on the Monticello school board, inquired as to whether e-cigarettes were still a problem with youth/underage kids.

“It certainly is,” said Husmann.

She said that Dawn Graver, a Monticello police officer and School Resource Officer (SRO), has shared that she’s seen less violations than in the past “when usage was at its height.” She said increasing the legal age one could purchase tobacco-type products from 18 to 21 has helped as well with violations.

“I doubt the numbers will go down to 10 percent,” Husmann said.

Supervisor Joe Oswald asked if all of the cities in Jones County were financially supporting the Coalition.

“Mostly, yes,” she said.

A couple of towns appropriate $50 per fiscal year. Onslow has not offered funds the last couple of years. Husmann attributes that to trying times and suffering budgets.

As far as her contract, her role has been reversed compared to the last several years. Husmann works 25 percent for the people of the county in terms of coordinating the Coalition. The remaining 75 percent is dedicated to ASAC/AC4C (Alliance for Coalitions for Change).

“That’s less time to attend city council meetings to seek donations, to seek private donations, and fundraise,” she said.

She said it’s also been tough with volunteerism.

Husmann said she would ultimately like to see the State of Iowa offer more grant opportunities for the work the Coalition does.

“The money doesn’t come down to (substance) prevention like other states,” she said. “It’s very slim. We shouldn’t have to rely on the federal government.”

In other county business:

• Supervisor Ned Rohwedder informed the board that Senior Dining was still looking for a full-time cook for the program, as well as a site manager for the Monticello program. Until a site manager is hired, the Monticello center is unable to re-open.

• County Auditor Whitney Hein informed the board that the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the OSHA COVID mandate was unconstitutional.

“It’s a moot issue at this point,” commented Rohwedder.

• The board held a public hearing on a land exchange between Conservation and Virgil Weers. Conservation Director Brad Mormann said he had not received any public comment. No one was present at the board meeting to offer comments.

The board asked Mormann what they might do with the land. Mormann suggested continuing to rent it out until a firm decision is made.

“The rent money could go into the Central Park fund for maintenance work,” Mormann said.

• The board approved the hiring of Ashley Macke and Nichole Davis as full-time radio operators for Dispatch.

Macke will be paid $17.29 an hour during her first day, followed by $17.74 on day-two and thereafter. Davis will be paid $17.29 an hour.

Sheriff Greg Graver said both hires replace open positions.

“One left to go to another county because they have less (dispatch) calls and better pay,” he explained. “The other position is a transfer within the department.”

• The board approved contracts with Accent Construction and Monk Construction for projects with Secondary Roads. Accent is building a new out-shop at Temple Hill. Monk is replacing the metal roof on the shop at Edinburgh.

County Engineer Derek Snead offered that Accent anticipates starting some time in May or June. Monk is hoping to start in February.

• The board approved a notice to bidders for a bridge replacement project on Buffalo Road in Fairview Township. Bids will be opened on Feb. 8.

The late start date for the project is July 18, with $1,000 a day in liquidated damages. There are 75 working days on the project.

Assistant Engineer Todd Postel said that while the five-year construction program had $850,000 listed for a project estimate, with the rise in material costs, his re-estimate is more like $875,500.

“Costs are up considerably for concrete and steel, which is the whole project,” he said.

Associated with the project, the board also approved a partial acquisition contract with David Fitkin for $6,800 for permanent easement and damages.