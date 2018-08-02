Coalition seeks $10,000 in county funding

In an effort to remain sustainable, the Jones County Safe and Healthy Youth Coalition asked the county to consider a $10,000 appropriation for Fiscal Year 2019. This is a big jump from the $3,000 the county added to their budget last year.

Coalition Project Coordinator Jennifer Husmann was present at the Jan. 30 Jones County Supervisors meeting to provide an update on the Coalition’s activities in 2017.

“We’re continuing our community effort to sustain the program,” Husmann said.