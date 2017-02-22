Collective bargaining pits legislators against one another

Iowa’s new collective bargaining law, which Gov. Terry Branstad signed into law on Friday, Feb. 17, caused some contention during the Feb. 18 Jones County Farm Bureau forum at McOtto’s in Anamosa. It was standing-room-only for the morning forum, with Sens. Tod Bowman and Dan Zumbach, and Reps. Lee Hein and Andy McKean present.

Before any issues were even brought to light, Rep. McKean took the opportunity to explain the difference in the mood in the Capitol compared to his first term 15 years ago. He said he’s noticed a change in Des Moines that truly concerns him.